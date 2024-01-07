Who is Tony Weeks? All you need to know about the boxing referee and MMA judge with controversial track record 

Boxing Referee Tony Weeks’ refereeing skills came under scrutiny after Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s controversial first-round stoppage win over Fredrick Lawson on Jan. 6. The referee was heavily criticized for the controversial stoppage in the Romero vs. Barroso fight in 2023 as well.

Combat Sports journalist Luke Thomas pointed out the Weeks’ consistent failure in light of Ortiz Jr.’s controversial win. Most experts argued that although Lawson was hurt by the initial punches, the fight was stopped too early. Thomas posted on X:

“Tony Weeks had the worst boxing stoppage of 2023 in the Romero-Barroso fight and just threw his hat in the ring for worst stoppage of 2024 with his stoppage in Vergil Ortiz’s win tonight. Efficient and consistent.”

Expand Tweet

Despite the recent career downturn, Weeks is one of the most decorated boxing referees and has officiated 879 professional boxing matches so far. According to reports, the veteran official was interested in boxing from a young age and he was a fan of Muhammad Ali while growing up.

Weeks took up refereeing when he was working as a recreational supervisor at a federal prison. He organized a boxing exhibition inside the prison to introduce the sport to inmates as he assumed the role of a referee.

Weeks loved the job and took it up as his profession. The February 1994 showdown between Tony Gannarelli and Rodney Capps is reported to be his first sanctioned boxing match as a referee.

Over the years, the veteran has officiated several high-profile boxing matches in televised events and pay-per-views. His work during the legendary battle between the late Diego Corrales and Jose Luis Castillo was especially appreciated.

Weeks has also judged hundreds of MMA fights starting from UFC 33 back in 2001. He was a judge at the recently concluded UFC 296 and scored the Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby fight by the cage side.

Tony Weeks’ controversial calls in recent years have severely affected his legacy

Tony Weeks is regarded as one of the finest referees in boxing today. However, questionable stoppages and decision-making have been tarnishing his legacy over the last few years.

The veteran referee first came under scrutiny in 2019 when he allowed the Badou Jack vs. Marcus Browne fight to go on for 12 rounds. The decision was questioned as Jack suffered a gruesome gash on his forehead early on that bled profusely for the rest of the fight.

In May 2023, Weeks called for one of the worst early stoppages in recent memory when he declared Rolando Romero the winner by TKO against Ismael Barroso. Barosso appeared to be landing more meaningful shots when the fight was stopped. However, Weeks later clarified that he made that call based on Barroso’s age, who was 40 years old at the time of the fight.

While many people have called for Weeks' retirement in recent times, another controversial stoppage in the Ortiz Jr. vs. Lawson fight has only made those louder.

Expand Tweet