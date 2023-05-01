Who is Trevon Lawson? Missing MMA fighter last seen in Schaumburg

Amateur MMA fighter Trevon Lawson has been missing since April 16 in Schaumburg.

Standing at about 5 feet 8 inches tall, the 26-year-old was born on 20 July 1996 and fights out of Illinois, United States. As of now, he holds a record of 5-4 in amateur MMA and fights in the lightweight division. Lawson was recently ranked number 10 in the amateur MMA men's lightweight rankings and became the Ignite MMA lightweight champion as well.

The search for Trevon Lawson has been underway for quite some time and 'The Last Shinobi' is yet to be found. According to a family spokesperson, the amateur MMA fighter was last seen on April 16, wearing black pants along with a gray or black hoodie and driving a tan or gold 2003 Nissan Altima.

It has also been revealed that the 26-year-old was earlier diagonosed with depression but was known for his dedication to the sport of MMA, family and friends.

Missing MMA fighter: Trevon Lawson's amateur MMA career

Lawson was last seen in action earlier this year in February in a bout against Kelton Sneve in Compass Fight Series 2. The fight turned out to be very close and 'The Last Shinobi' was handed a split decision loss at the end of the fight.

Having started off his amateur career strongly in 2018, Trevon Lawson is certainly not having the best run as of now, having lost two of his last three fights. 'The Last Shinobi' started his amateur career with back-to-back wins but suffered his first defeat in the third bout of his career against Colton Parks at Colosseum Combat 50.

Lawson ended up losing in the fourth bout of his career as well, this time against Michael Anderson via TKO in round 2 in November 2019. He then went on to take a break and returned in late 2021 against Linzy Hudson and won the bout via TKO in round 3.

Trevon Lawson further extended his MMA record to 4-2 in his next bout against Rafael Ramos in June 2022. Following a win over Ramos, Lawson returned to the cage in just three months time, this time against Sean Murphy. He ended up losing the bout via submission in round 3.

Eager to fall back into winning ways, Lawson returned to fight after just two months against Steve Collins in November 2022 and won the bout via unanimous decision at Brawl: Bourbon Street 5.

