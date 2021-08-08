Who is the UFC referee with the trademark long beard?

Mike Beltran has captured the attention of MMA and UFC fans for quite some time with his exceptionally long beard. The well-groomed, iconic beard is nearly two feet long and almost manages to touch Beltran's waist.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Beltran clarified that the collection of long hair on his face is a mustache, not a beard.

"It is a mustache, it is not a beard... It started out as a mustache and then, it took a personality of its own. Call it what you will, I call it a mustache."

Catch Ariel Helwani's interview with Mike Beltran below:

In the interview, Beltran also revealed that he had been growing the now iconic mustache for more than 13 years. The veteran referee shared that he hated shaving and that was one of the reasons why he started growing out his facial hair.

47-year-old Mike Beltran has been working as an MMA and UFC referee for more than a decade. He trained as a boxer for years before switching to reffing. He also holds a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Beltran has been a part of many iconic fights in the world of MMA.

Beltran recently officiated the main event of Bellator 263, which saw A.J. McKee defeat Patricio Freire to become the new featherweight champion.

Beltran did a good job of stopping the fight at the right time when 'Pitbull' was locked in a standing guillotine choke.

Mike Beltran was also the referee for the highly-anticipated rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno at UFC 263. Moreno submitted the Brazilian fighter in the third round and became the first Mexican-born UFC champion that night.

At UFC 241, people noticed something odd about Beltran. The referee was officiating the middleweight fight between Derek Brunson and Ian Heinisch when people speculated whether Beltran had cut his beard.

Later, MMA journalist Marc Raimondi cleared up the confusion, saying Beltran was asked to tuck his facial hair inside his t-shirt.

Very important news here: Mike Beltran did NOT cut his beard. It’s just tucked in. That per judge and referee Mike Bell. #UFC241 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 18, 2019

UFC referee Mike Beltran also has an acting career

Apart from his career as an MMA referee, Mike Beltran has also ventured into the world of acting. He was recently playing the character of President Ibarra in the show Mayans FC. The show is a spin-off of the cult classic series Sons of Anarchy.

Before, the 47-year-old also appeared in the show Kingdom, in the role of a referee.

