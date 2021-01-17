Who is UFC ring girl Red Dela Cruz?

Red Dela Cruz is a UFC ring girl. She joined the UFC after becoming the first winner of the UFC Octagon Girl Search in Asia back in 2015.

In addition to being one of the UFC's celebrated ring girls, she also boasts of 2.5 million followers on Instagram. But, what is it about her that makes her stand out from the rest?

Red Dela Cruz lives a model's lifestyle and that of a regular 9-5 working woman. Yes, she works at a data company in Sydney, Australia during the day.

Living both lives simultaneously can be pretty taxing for her. However, she considers herself to be lucky because of the same. She's shared that she likes that she can live both lives together and is one of the rare people who get to do so.

Of course, constant variations always keep life interesting. Red Dela Cruz sure seems happy with life.

"I get to live these two very different lives and I know how lucky I am. Back home in Sydney I can live really quiet, normal. Then with the UFC it's bright lights and very exciting."

Red Dela Cruz has garnered a lot of success in her job as a UFC ring girl. In addition to her highly successful Instagram account, she also won the Ring Girl of the Year award at the Asia MMA awards back in 2018.

Red Dela Cruz's advice for young girls

Advertisement

Red Dela Cruz has said that she comes across girls who ask for advice in order to explore opportunities for success.

"when young girls ask me for advice, I tell them dream of the impossible. It might just happen."

Red Dela Cruz says that her tendency to give this advice is due to her past. She described how, as a young girl in the Philippines, she would express her wish to be a model to her mother. After making the dream reality, she realized that anyone could do it.

While Red Dela Cruz feels proud of herself, she gives huge credit to her willingness to make her mother proud to be a successful catalyst.