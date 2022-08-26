Who is UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov fighting next?

The UFC is reportedly eyeing undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov's next opponent and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is the likely candidate. According to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, the UFC is hoping to get Rakhmonov vs. Thompson booked, but he didn't reveal when or where the bout might take place.

Helwani also didn't say whether the bout has been offered to either fighter yet. Nonetheless, it would seem unlikely that the Uzbekistan-born fighter would say no to this bout, given his amazing form since joining the UFC.

Shavkat Rakhmonov is currently 16-0 in his professional MMA career and has fought four times in the UFC since joining the organization in 2020. Rakhmonov won his UFC debut fight against Alex Oliveira via submission and went on to beat Michel Prazeres, Carlston Harris and Neil Magny all via stoppage.

'Wonderboy' is in a very different run of form, losing his last two fights within the UFC. Thompson lost via decision against both Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad, last beating Geoff Neal via decision nearly two years ago.

Given the trajectory of Shavkat Rakhmonov's career, this bout would seem like a bit of a mismatch. However, Thompson has been a strong competitor in the UFC for a long time and only usually loses to the best opponents within the organization.

Has anybody ever beaten Shavkat Rakhmonov in MMA?

Yes. Despite Rakhmonov remaining unbeaten during his professional MMA career, the Kazhakstan-based fighter lost twice while competing within the amateur MMA scene between 2014 and 2015.

Russian martial artist Gadzhimurad Khiramagomedov managed to beat 'Nomad' twice during his amateur career. He beat him once on Rakhmonov's debut and in his final amateur fight. Khiramagomedov is currently 11-4 as a professional within MMA and competes under the Absolute Championship Akhmat banner in Russia.

Rakhmonov only competed five times as an amateur. He defeated his other three opponents, Carlos Irigoitia, Francesco Controversa and Kainazar Beknazarov, under the WMMAA banner.

Gadzhimurad Khiramagomedov is still the only fighter to have beaten Shavkat Rakhmonov to this day, despite the 27-year-old fighting in M-1 Global and the UFC as a professional.

