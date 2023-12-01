Who is Victoria Vu Dariush? Age, occupation, bio, and everything else you need to know about Beneil Dariush's wife

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush has often named Victoria Vu Dariush as one of his life's most essential pillars of support. The Iranian-born American is among the promotion's most exciting fighters, with his wife playing a pivotal role in his career.

Victoria Vu Dariush got her nursing degree from West Coast University and her kinesiology degree from California State University, Long Beach. After getting her degree, she worked as a Medical Scribe at the Center for Bone and Joint Care from 2014 to 2017. Vu Dariush later took on the role of Operations Manager at the Kings MMA Anaheim, LLC, owned by her husband.

Beneil Dariush and his wife dated for a long time before getting engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Alva, in June 2021. Their second daughter, Emma Doris, was born in April earlier this year.

Beneil Dariush is set to face Arman Tsarukyan at UFC on ESPN 52 this weekend in Austin, Texas. He is coming off a first-round TKO loss against Charles Oliveira at UFC 289. The defeat broke his impressive eight-fight winning streak.

Beneil Dariush introduces Victoria Vu Dariush and speaks about the importance of family

As mentioned, there's nothing more important than family for Beneil Dariush, and the UFC lightweight contender doesn't hold on to things that don't help him grow as a husband and father.

In a recent interview with Shamiran Media at the 88th Assyrian Convention, Dariush introduced Victoria Vu Dariush and spoke about his outlook on family. He said:

"We're very happy to be here, my wife and I, and my daughter as well. We have to recognize that family is number one. If we recognize family is number one and we focus on family and [if] we do the things that our parents didn’t do, we will be able to grow as a nation but most importantly as a family.”

When Victoria Vu Dariush was asked if she was also keen on martial arts and fighting, she hilariously replied:

"I don't know about that. I just fight Benny here. Otherwise, I'm retired... I'm winning, always."

Watch the full video below: