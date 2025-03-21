Who is Walid Sharks? Exploring the social media star turned celebrity boxer's nationality and record and more

Crossover boxer Walid Sharks will get an opportunity to make a bigger name for himself as he will fight on the undercard of the anticipated KSI vs. Dillon Danis PPV.

Though he has been active on the scene for some time with a 3-1 professional boxing record, Sharks is mainly known among influencers and content creators. He has more than 500K followers on TikTok, more than 400K on Instagram, and over 11k on X (formerly Twitter).

On that note, let's take a deeper look at Sharks below.

What is Walid Sharks' nationality?

Walid Sharks' real name is Walid Muhsein. Nicknamed 'The Killer,' he was born on April 15, 2004, and he fights out of Detroit, Michigan.

As for his nationality, conflicting reports of him being Syrian or Iraqi exist. YTBOXRec website has him listed as an Iraqi while Famous Birthdays has him as a Syrian. Nonetheless, Forbes has listed his sister as an Iraqi-American.

Who are Walid Sharks' family members?

Like the content creator-turned boxer, Walid Sharks' family members also have a huge social media following. His mother, Bushra Hussien, has more than 700k followers on Instagram.

Sharks have two sisters, Noor and Banen Naem, both boasting a massive social media following. Noor, who was listed in Forbes' Digital Stars Under 30 By Instagram, has more than 16M followers on the platform.

Moreover, she is also the host of the Arabic-language Stars podcast on YouTube with more than 800K subscribers. Noor is married to Kareem Al Sharif.

As for Baneen, she has more than 5M followers on Instagram. Like her sister, she has an Arabic-language podcast, Layl, with more than 120K subscribers.

Exploring Walid Sharks' record

Walid Sharks has a professional boxing record of three wins and a sole loss. He made his debut at MF & DAZN X Series 3, losing to Nurideen Shabazz.

Sharks rebounded from the loss with knockout victories over Stamaur Mitchell and Darius Frazier. His next two fights were exhibition bouts. After defeating Elijah Smith via unanimous decision, Sharks lost to Nurideen Shabazz in the same manner.

Nonetheless, the 20-year-old continued his knockout streak in professional boxing with a first-round victory over Jaheem Rosa in his last bout.

Who is Walid Sharks' next opponent?

Next up for Walid Sharks is Fox Townley a.k.a 'Fox The Big Daddy G' in a four-round bout. He has only fought in exhibition boxing and the upcoming fight against Sharks in the undercard of KSI vs. Dillon Danis is in the same format.

Fighting out of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Townley is trained by Suleman Abbas. Born on Sep 21, 2005, he finished all three of his exhibition bouts in the first round.

