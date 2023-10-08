Who will Bobby Green fight next? Dan Hooker responds to call-out with a diss at fellow lightweight

Following an impressive victory over Tony Ferguson earlier this year, Bobby Green returned to the octagon last night to take on Grant Dawson.

Going into his bout at UFC Vegas 80, Green was a considerable underdog and wasn't given much chances to win against the rising contender. However, he upset the odds as he beat Dawson who was riding a nine-fight winning streak in just 33 seconds.

Following his emphatic TKO victory over Grant Dawson, Bobby Green sat down for a post-fight interview where he was asked to name a fighter he would like to potentially fight next. He said:

"My coach has been putting names in my ear. They said [Dan] Hooker, they want me to fight Hooker. I'm like okay, you know, if Hooker is down, I'm down. I'm down to even headline the prelims, I know that the cards got so stacked up."

Catch Green's comments in the video below (3:16):

Responding to the call out made by Bobby Green, Dan Hooker took to Twitter and seemed to be open to taking on Green inside the octagon. He said:

"Let's boogie @BobbyKGreen Moicana can suck it"

Bobby Green talks about a potential injury to his hand

During the same post-fight press conference appearance, Green revealed that he had suffered an injury in his hand. 'King' revealed that he had the feeling of injuring his hand since his fight against Tony Ferguson, however, he decided to not get it checked.

While suggesting that he wants to fight in December again, Bobby Green said:

"I just got to go check out my hand a little bit. Start slamming a little hammer fist, ever since Tony, when I was smashing Tony's head, I kind of messed it up a little bit that one and then I was kinda like, I'll get through it, I'll just get through it, I'll just tough it out, I just keep toughing this stuff out but I'm like now, I felt it more when Is tarted hammer fisting him [Grant Dawson]. I'm like, 'Oh jeez, maybe I fu*ked something up. So get an x-ray and then I'll know from there but if I'm good I wanna fight in December."

Catch Green's comments in the video below (3:30):