Who will Canelo Alvarez fight next? Boxer reacts to Terence Crawford and other matchups

Canelo Alvarez further cemented himself as one of the greatest boxers of this era by dominating Jermell Charlo last night. Alvarez took on Charlo to defend his undisputed super-middleweight championship at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alvarez dominated from start to finish and even managed to knock down Charlo in the seventh round. While 'Iron Man' was expected to trouble the Mexican with his speed, that wasn't the case as he struggled to get going.

As Canelo Alvarez managed to beat Jermell Charlo with relative ease, speculation about his next opponent has already started. With names like David Benavidez and Terence Crawford being thrown into the mix, Alvarez spoke about his next potential opponent during the post-fight press conference.

Upon being asked about a potential fight against Crawford, Alvarez suggested that 'Bud' is not in his plans as of now:

"You know, I always say, if the fight makes sense, why not? But he's not in the plan."

It is worth noting that a fight between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez is one of the biggest to make in boxing at the moment with Benavidez being backed by many to beat Alvarez at super middleweight.

Alvarez had this to say about that fight:

"I don't know. I don't f***ing care."

Terence Crawford congratulated Canelo Alvarez for his victory over Jermell Charlo

Following Canelo Alvarez's victory over Jermell Charlo, Terence Crawford took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the Mexican. In the same post, 'Bud' also fired shots at 'Iron Man'.

Charlo had called out Crawford following his loss, which did not seem to sit well with 'Bud'. The undisputed welterweight champion labeled Charlo a "baby cub" in the same post where he congratulated Alvarez:

"Congratulations @Canelo you made the so-called lion look like a baby cub."

With Jermell Charlo calling out Terence Crawford, it will be interesting to see if the two actually end up fighting each other after Crawford takes care of his business against Errol Spence Jr. in their rematch.

