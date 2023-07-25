Who will be commentating at UFC 291? Chael Sonnen returns to broadcast team after long hiatus

UFC 291 is right around the corner, and some prominent MMA personalities will guide fans through the pay-per-view event experience. The event is set to go down on July 30 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

To begin with, former UFC star Chael Sonnen will return to the post-fight show as an analyst after a hiatus of nearly a year and a half. He will be joined by UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith and MMA coach Din Thomas. Michael Eaves will host the post-fight show.

Per MMA Junkie, Jon Anik will lead the cage-side play-by-play alongside perennial color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. Reports confirm that Din Thomas will periodically join as an in-fight analyst throughout the UFC 291 event.

Megan Olivi will reprise her role as the roving reporter and conduct the pre-fight and post-fight interviews backstage. The longtime UFC analyst will also report additional real-time updates for the event.

As usual, the legendary Bruce Buffer will take to the center of the octagon as an announcer before and after the fights.

An exciting lightweight contest between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will headline UFC 291. The two explosive strikers are set to go head-to-head for the famed 'BMF' title. In the co-main event, Jan Blachowicz will welcome former middleweight champion Alex Pereira to the light heavyweight division.

UFC 291: Date, location, and confirmed fights for the Salt Lake City fight card

UFC 291 will take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City this weekend. While the full fight card was announced several weeks ago, the main card has seen a significant change over the past week.

During last weekend's UFC London broadcast, the new and updated main card was revealed. While the headlining fight and the co-main event will remain the same, the biggest change to the lineup is the cancelation of a middleweight battle between Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov.

Recent developments saw both fighters being moved to the UFC 294 card in October in Abu Dhabi. Costa will be facing Khamzat Chimaev in a grudge match after months of exchanging barbs online in the aftermath of their UFC PI altercation earlier this year. Meanwhile, Aliskerov has been booked to face Nassourdine Imavov.

The co-main event, featuring Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira in a light heavyweight showdown, will potentially decide a future title contender since reigning champion Jamahal Hill is out with an injury and has said will vacate the belt.

Elsewhere on the card, Stephen Thompson will face Michel Pereira in a welterweight contest. Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will take on Bobby Green. A welterweight banger between Kevin Holland and Michael Chiesa will open the main card.