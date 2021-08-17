Who was the winner of Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner fight?

Manny Pacquiao faced Adrien Broner on January 19, 2019, in a sold-out MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pacquiao cruised to a unanimous decision victory over Broner, thus marking his first defense of the WBA (regular) title a success.

The fight started with a 40-year-old 'PacMan' starting strong with quick jabs and flurries. Pacquiao moved fast on his feet and kept his head movement on point, never letting himself become a static target.

He moved in and out with quick jabs and bounced back out, evading Adrien Broner's counters for most of the fight.

Broner relied on swift counters. He employed his lead jab to keep Pacquiao at bay. While the lead jab did hold off many attacks, Manny Pacquiao was constantly on a high-paced offensive and managed to slip in and get Broner against the ropes several times in the middle rounds.

In round four, Broner was able to pause the constant pressure from Manny Pacquiao with some efficient counter attacks. However, Pacquiao kept at it and did not let his opponent gain momentum.

The Filipino senator hurt Broner several times during the fight. In the ninth round, Pacquiao landed a huge left straight to the chin of Broner. The American's legs buckled and he fell back, but he balanced himself almost immediately. Pacquiao unleashed a flurry against the ropes. As he did in the entire fight, Broner contained the flurry by clinching Manny Pacquiao.

The judges scored the fight 116-112. 116-112, 117-111, declaring Manny Pacquiao the winner by unanimous decision.

Manny Pacquiao will face Yordenis Ugas for the WBA (Super) welterweight title

After his win over Adrien Broner, Manny Pacquiao defeated Keith Thurman to become the WBA (Super) welterweight champion of the world.

He was stripped of the belt due to inactivity in January 2021. The WBA (Regular) welterweight champion at the time, Yordenis Ugas, was promoted to WBA (Super) welterweight champion after Manny Pacquiao was stripped.

Manny Pacquiao Stripped Of WBA Belt #RDCR #mannypacquiao #YordenisUgas #boxing Manny Pacquiao Stripped Of WBA Belt Yordenis Ugas elevated to new champion. What say you? 📽️https://t.co/Hq3BhAIgLA📽️Click & Play pic.twitter.com/H22wp1sR6P — Raphael Dawkins Combat Radio (@ukraph) January 30, 2021

Pacquiao was scheduled to face Errol Spence Jr. for the IBF and WBC welterweight titles on August 21. Unfortunately, Spence had to withdraw from the fight due to a retinal tear.

Yordenis Ugas will step in on short notice to fight Manny Pacquiao while putting his newly-attained WBA (Super) title on the line.

Ugas aims to shut down his critiques and validate his position as the WBA (Super) champion by beating the former champion.

WATCH: Both Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas say their August 21st fight will finally settle who the true WBA champion is, after the latter took the welterweight belt controversially stripped from the Pacman due to inactivity. #TFCNews https://t.co/xF1CYRM9o3 — TFC News (@TFCNewsNow) August 13, 2021

