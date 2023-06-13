Who has the most wins in boxing? Here are the names with near-unbeatable records

Len Wickwar has the most wins in boxing, having competed over 400 times in his career.

There's something about combat sports, but it seems like retirement is more a suggestion than an official thing. You can take the fighter out of the ring, but you can't take the fight out of a fighter. That warrior spirit leads to many MMA fighters, kickboxers, and boxers competing far longer than they likely should.

Nonetheless, while fighters struggle to retire today, it's nothing like how it used to be. Thanks to many regulations and laws over the years to help fighter safety, it's rare to see someone with more than 50 fights to their name as a professional.

However, 50 fights are just a drop in the bucket to some legends. For example, the great Sugar Ray Robinson, widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever put on gloves, had a 174-19-6 record. Another legend, Willie Pep, had a staggering 229-11-1 professional record.

While many believe that 'Will O the Wisp' has the most fights in boxing history, that isn't the case. That honor belongs to Len Wickwar, who has more verifiable bouts than anyone in the sport's history. Having competed from 1928 to 1947, he compiled a mind-blowing 342-86-43 record.

#TszyuOcampo @BatmanBoxing is the most active boxer ever and had an incredible record with 471 (!) fights. He was LW in 1928-47 period [timeout in 1940-46 during WW2] and has record (342-86-43, 94 KOs). After Wickwar #2 most active boxer is George Marsden (197-101-42) with 340 fight

Most wins in boxing: Who never lost?

Jimmy Barry has the most wins in boxing history without suffering a loss.

While the aforementioned names have the most wins in boxing history, they also lost a lot. In the case of Len Wickwar, he lost over 80 bouts, but that doesn't devalue the massive body of work that he compiled.

Nonetheless, beyond the winningest fighters, there are also a lot of high-profile undefeated boxers. While Floyd Mayweather is the most famous undefeated boxer at 50-0, he's far from the only one to leave the sport without a loss.

Other notable undefeated boxers include Rocky Marciano, who retired at 49-0, as well as Andre Ward. 'Son of God' retired from the sport in 2017 following a win over Sergey Kovalev, exiting the sport with a 32-0 professional record.

Nonetheless, it's actually 'The Little Tiger' who is the most successful undefeated boxer. Jimmy Barry competed from 1890 to 1899, racking up a 60-0-10 (1 no contest) professional record.

It's worth noting that in that era of the sport, draws were much more common. However, going over 70 fights without a defeat still isn't easy, which is why he's in the record books.

#TszyuOcampo @BatmanBoxing Boxing champions who retired undefeated:

Jack McAuliffe 28-0-10 20 КО

Jimmy Barry 60-0-10 39 КО

Rocky Marciano 49-0 43 КО

Ji Won Kim 16-0-2 7 КО

Terry Marsh 26-0-1 10 КО

Pichit Sithbanprachan 24-0 18 КО

Mihai Leu 28-0 10 КО

Harry Simon 31-0 23 КО

Boxing champions who retired undefeated:
Jack McAuliffe 28-0-10 20 КО
Jimmy Barry 60-0-10 39 КО
Rocky Marciano 49-0 43 КО
Ji Won Kim 16-0-2 7 КО
Terry Marsh 26-0-1 10 КО
Pichit Sithbanprachan 24-0 18 КО
Mihai Leu 28-0 10 КО
Harry Simon 31-0 23 КО
Ricardo Lopez 51-0-1 38 КО

