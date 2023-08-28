Who wins if Deontay Wilder takes on Oleksandr Usyk? Comments show boxing fans leaning towards one fighter - "Never finds his rhythm"

Undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk's recent title defense against Daniel Dubois extended his unbeaten professional record to 21 wins.

The result sparked a conversation between fans on Twitter about who would come out on top between Usyk and former heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder.

Many fans were in support of American heavy hitter Deontay Wilder to use his knockout power to secure a result against the Ukrainian:

"Usyk 100%, like wilder has power but easily loses to all of the big 3 heavyweights"

"Usyk never finds his rhythm and Wilder KOs him early"

"If Wilder can land to the body he has a very good chance. If Wilder lands to the head he can KO anyone excluding Fury in this Era. Usyk is a favourite on paper but very dangerous fight IMO"

Some others presented arguments for Oleksandr Usyk to win on the basis of his superior skill:

"I don't think wilder is a skilled enough boxer to be able to hit him with the big shot. I think Usyk makes Wilder look bad in a ring. Usyk stops him within 10"

"Usyk toys with him and wins a UD"

Daniel Dubois cries foul in loss against Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk's latest title defense against Daniel Dubois in Poland this past weekend ended in controversy.

A fifth-round strike from Dubois knocked down Usyk, but it was controversially ruled as a low blow by the referee. Usyk was afforded time to recover from the blow and ultimately won the fight via TKO in the ninth round.

Dubois protested the loss in the aftermath of the fight in the ring interview. His promoter Frank Warren went off about the unnecessary recovery time given to Usyk.:

“Cheated out of victory. It hit him on the waistband... That’s all he worked on in camp. Working to the body. We see that as a weakness and he got caught, and that referee got it badly wrong. Badly wrong. Didn’t take any points off him. If there’s a low blow, why didn’t you take points off him? And I like Usyk, I like him, but that was a hometown decision. Compete hometown decision. He won that fight because he was not fit to go on and they gave him, I don’t know how long it was, a couple of minutes to recover from a legitimate shot.”

