Who was the woman with Nate Diaz at Noche UFC? Here's all about the fighter's girlfriend

Former UFC superstar Nate Diaz marked his presence at the promotion's first-ever Mexican Independence Day event, Noche UFC held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Interestingly, he was present at the event with his girlfriend Misty Brown. Born on March 24, 1985, in Stockton, California, she is a graduate of Tokay High School in Lodi, California, United States. Brown also attended the California State University, Stanislaus in Turlock, California, United States, and gained a degree in liberal studies.

Nate Diaz and Misty Brown share two daughters together. Their first daughter, Nikayla was born in June 2018 and their second daughter was born in August 2022. However, the name of their second daughter has not been revealed to the public as of yet.

Will the Stockton cult icon return to the UFC?

Diaz left the UFC last year following the completion of his contract after his bout against Tony Ferguson. After seeing out his contract with the UFC, the 38-year-old made his professional boxing debut earlier this year in August against Jake Paul and lost via unanimous decision.

Since then, there have been a lot of speculations surrounding Diaz's future. However, nothing seems certain at the moment. That said, a potential return to the UFC for one of the promotion's biggest stars cannot be ruled out just yet.