Who won Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen 1 & 2?

Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva shared one of the most prolific rivalries the UFC has seen. With both fighters at the top of their game, Silva and Sonnen collided twice inside the famed octagon.

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen first faced each other at UFC 117, where Silva defended the prestigious middleweight title against 'The American Gangster'. Despite Silva being on a 12-fight win streak heading into the fight, 'The Spider' dealt with a lot of adversity.

Through four rounds, Sonnen was able to execute his game plan by taking Silva down and landing blows from top position. However, in the fifth, Silva managed to catch the challenger in a triangle armbar, which won him the fight.

Check out the first fight between Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen below:

After this loss, it took Sonnen two more victories against Brian Stann and Michael Bisping to get a rematch with Anderson Silva at UFC 148. As the fight commenced, Silva was once again dominated in round one. However, the Brazilian managed to drop Sonnen in round two and won the fight via TKO.

Anderson Silva will fight Jake Paul in a boxing match

Having fought his last fight against Uriah Hall in the UFC, Silva made a successful transition into boxing. 'The Spider' will now look to halt the charge in the ring of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Most Valuable Promotions @MostVpromotions



Jake Paul and Anderson Silva come face to face for the first time. Hosted by Chael Sonnen. Doors open at 10AM PST.Jake Paul and Anderson Silva come face to face for the first time. Hosted by Chael Sonnen. #PaulSilva Doors open at 10AM PST.Jake Paul and Anderson Silva come face to face for the first time. Hosted by Chael Sonnen. #PaulSilva https://t.co/m79AAEAfsU

Going into the fight, Silva holds a record of 3-1 in professional boxing. While he lost his debut fight in 1998, in recent times, 'The Spider' won a split decision against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and followed it up with a spectacular knockout victory over Tito Ortiz.

Paul, on the other hand, has been a trending name in the sport of boxing for the past couple of years. Holding a professional record of 5-0, 'The Problem Child' has notable wins over of Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Many fans around the world expect Silva to be Jake Paul's toughest challenge to date. While he is a seasoned striker, the only disadvantage 'The Spider' might have could be his age. It will be interesting to see how the 47-year-old deals with the youth of 25-year-old Jake Paul.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard