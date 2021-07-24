Who won the BKFC 19 fight between Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich?

Rachael Ostovich won the highly-anticipated bare-knuckle boxing match against Paige VanZant at BKFC 19.

Heading into BKFC 19, Paige VanZant was set to fight Rachael Ostovich in a rematch from their 2019 fight at UFC Fight Night 143. However, this time around, the duo clashed in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing rather than MMA.

The MMA bout between Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich was a women’s flyweight bout that took place in January 2019. VanZant won that fight via second-round submission.

At BKFC 19, Ostovich went in looking for redemption, while VanZant aimed to go 2-0 against her former UFC foe.

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

The fight between Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich was all Ostovich in the early going. The Hawaii native seemed to have VanZant’s timing down throughout their fight. Ostovich appeared to be the bigger risk-taker of the two in this matchup.

The volume and aggression of the five-round fight were in favor of Ostovich, whereas VanZant showcased a more movement-based strategy. Ostovich managed to catch VanZant with several heavy shots. In fact, some of them noticeably discouraged VanZant from sitting down on her punches.

Paige VanZant was out-worked over the course of four rounds but came back strong in the fifth and final round of the fight. Nevertheless, it appeared to be a case of too little too late, as Ostovich’s early work paid off on the judges’ scorecards. The fight’s official verdict was a unanimous decision win for Rachael Ostovich, who beat Paige VanZant with scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46.

BKFC 19 Results:

BKFC 19 Main Card:

Paige VanZant def. Rachael Ostovich via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Arnold Adams def. Michael Terrill via KO (0:38 of Round 3)

Britain Hart def. Jenny Savage via TKO (1:55 of Round 3)

Taylor Starling def. Cassie Robb via TKO (0:28 of Round 1)

Geane Herrera def. Abdiel Velazquez via TKO (0:14 of Round 2)

Blueface def. Kane Trujillo via unanimous decision (scores unavailable)

Nick Ireland def. DK Money via majority decision (scores unavailable)

Evil Hero def. Dakota Olave via unanimous decision (scores unavailable)

Terry Janoski def. Richard Carsten via TKO (1:55 of Round 1)

Tony Soto def. Josh Sikes via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 48-47)

Jared Warren def. Zion Tomlinson via KO (1:14 of Round 1)

BKFC 19 Preliminary Card:

Jay Jackson def. Damon Bell via KO (1:58 of Round 3)

Chris Jensen def. Kyle McElroy via TKO (1:17 of Round 1)

Jordan Nash def. Branden Allen via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Edited by Avinash Tewari