Who won the boxing fight tonight (22nd July, 2023)? George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes results 

Former boxing lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. was back in action last night against Maxi Hughes. Having suffered back-to-back losses at the hands of Devin Haney, Kambosos Jr. was determined to walk away with a victory in this fight.

That is exactly what happened as the former unified champion secured a majority decision victory (114-114, 117-111, and 115-113). However, it hasn't come without its fair share of controversy.

The fight turned out to be a lot closer than expected and despite winning the bout, George Kambosos Jr. was seen struggling to find his feet inside the squared circle. Moreover, the output from both fighters was not high, both Kambosos Jr. and Hughes threw a low amount of punches and connected with a few.

While the judges were given a rather close fight to score, it was Maxi Hughes who looked like the more dominant fighter and the result seems to have disappointed a lot of people.

Boxing tonight results: Fans react to George Kambosos Jr.'s controversial win

Following George Kambosos Jr.'s controversial victory over Maxi Hughes, fans have flooded social media with their disregard for the result. It is worth noting that the sport of boxing is often criticized for its poor scoring system and while fans hope to see a decrease in such instances, they have only become more frequent.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Enfuego @Enfuego101 @CSTodayNews We don’t have to keep doing this. Hughes won that fight without a shadow of a doubt.

Juanpi1889 @DemBlades1889 @CSTodayNews Atrocious decision but I knew it was coming because this is boxing.

SlipperyMoose @Slippery_Moose @CSTodayNews Other than kambosos and apparently the judges, I don’t think anyone else truly believes be won.

Hando @matt_hildreth @ESPNRingside Man I love the heart of GK but this wasn’t right smh. Not surprised at all tbh. When are judges going to be held accountable for piss poor decision. Sad that this is nothing new.

Zeekk05 @Zeekk851 @ESPNRingside I thought kambosos got out boxed but that's jus my opinion.. Congrats to him on to the next

Brndn @BrendanPicks @ESPNRingside @trboxing Not a single judge gave the fight to hughes? Espn & top rank should be investigated

Jordan Dickinson @JDickinson23 @ESPNRingside George got beat to nearly every punch for 12 rounds. But put it this way, both guys cut but only one coming from a punch…. And it didn’t come from George’s gloves that say all you need to know. Absolutely Robbed