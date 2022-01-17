Who won Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 1 & 2?

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo are gearing up to collide for the third consecutive time in the co-main event of the upcoming UFC 270 pay-per-view.

There have been several trilogy bouts over the years. However, this will be the first time that two fighters have gone up against each other three times in a row for the title in UFC history.

Brandon Moreno will enter the bout looking to record his first successful title defense since winning the belt with a dominant showcase in his second outing with the Brazilian at UFC 263 last June.

That night, 'The Assassin Baby' stopped 'Deus Da Guerra' via rear-naked choke in the third round of the fight.

Moreno's impressive victory over Figueiredo came just six months after they first battled at UFC 256 in December 2020. In their first meeting, the two flyweights fought to a majority draw, with Figueiredo retaining the title.

The trilogy bout between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo was expected to take place in December 2021, but it had to be rescheduled. The two elite flyweights are now set to end their rivalry at UFC 270.

Brandon Moreno hopes to clean out the flyweight division after Deiveson Figueiredo trilogy

Moreno will return to the cage at UFC 270 with a six-fight unbeaten streak on the line. With an impressive win over Figueiredo, 'The Assassin Baby' can perhaps move on from the Brazilian and focus on fresh challenges.

Moreno’s goals in the UFC don’t just stop at closing out his trilogy with the former champion. The Mexican hopes to stake his claim among the all-time UFC greats. During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Moreno said:

“It’s a second chapter. Obviously before the belt, all my mind was to get the belt, to be the champion, to beat Deiveson Figueiredo and be the first Mexican-born champion in the UFC and that’s it. Now, what is next for me? Definitely, I need to build my legacy, I need to defend my title, I want to clean the division. I know it’s hard work to do because all the other guys in the division are hungry. Definitely they are ready for me, but I’m ready for the challenge. I’m training so hard for this next fight and that will be my future.”

UFC 270 is set to take place on January 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. While Moreno vs. Figueiredo 3 will co-headline the event, a heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will serve as the main event.

