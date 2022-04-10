Who won the fight between Alexander Volkanovski and 'The Korean Zombie' (9th April 2022)?

UFC 273 offered Chan Sung Jung the perfect opportunity to etch his name in MMA folklore by beating Alexander Volkanovski to lay claim to the UFC featherweight title. However, it was not to be as 'The Great' retained his strap by way of TKO in the fourth round.

'The Korean Zombie' found himself in a world of pain during the first three rounds of the fight. Although he managed to make his way into the championship rounds, the Australian's onslaught was too much for the challenger to handle.

The constant pressure from Volkanovski and the number of strikes Jung had absorbed forced referee Herb Dean to call a stop to the contest shortly after the start of the fourth round.

The reigning featherweight champion managed to get the better of the majority of exchanges with Jung inside the octagon, effectively wobbling the South Korean on multiple occasions.

Having dominated his competition in the featherweight division, Alexander Volkanovski may train his aim at former foe Max Holloway yet again. A potential trilogy fight between the two could bring an end to a long-standing rivalry between two of the biggest names in the 145-lbs division.

'Blessed' was initially set to lock horns with Volkanovski at UFC 273. However, an injury forced him out of the fight. So setting up yet another fight between the two is perhaps the best decision the UFC matchmakers could make.

Jung's main event clash at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, marked only his second title fight across a lengthy and storied career in MMA and the UFC.

The Korean previously featured in a featherweight championship fight against Jose Aldo way back in August 2013 at UFC 163. The scrap took place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, where he was bested by the then-champion by way of TKO in the fourth round.

UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs. 'The Korean Zombie' main card results

Alexander Volkanovski def. Chan Sung Jung via TKO (punches) (0:45 of Round 4)

Aljamain Sterling def. Petr Yan via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Khamzat Chimaev def. Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mackenzie Dern def. Tecia Torres via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Mark Madsen def. Vinc Pichel via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs. 'The Korean Zombie' preliminary card results

Ian Garry def. Darian Weeks via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Anthony Hernandez def. Josh Fremd via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Raquel Pennington def. Aspen Ladd via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mike Malott def. Mickey Gall via KO (3:41 of Round 1)

UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs. 'The Korean Zombie' early preliminary card results

Aleksei Oleinik def. Jared Vanderaa via submission (scarf hold) (3:39 of Round 1)

Piera Rodriguez def. Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Julio Arce def. Daniel Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Edited by David Andrew