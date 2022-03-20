Who won the fight between Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall (19th March 2022)? 

Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall recently featured in a heavyweight contest in the main event of the latest UFC fight card. Aspinall managed to walk away from the octagon with the win after submitting Volkov in the first round of the clash.

The main event witnessed the up-and-coming heavyweight put in a decisive performance against the veteran in Volkov. The Englishman celebrated his win against the Russian by drinking beer while walking backstage.

Towards the end of the first round, Aspinall landed a double-leg takedown, planting Volkov firmly on the mats. He subsequently moved into half-guard to lock in a straight armlock, forcing his opponent to tap.

Aspinall's win against Volkov at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall bolstered his UFC record to 5-0 and his overall MMA record to 12-2.

'Drago', on the other hand, walked away from the octagon at the O2 Arena in London with his second loss in his last five fights. The Russian previously suffered a unanimous decision setback at the hands of Ciryl Gane back in June 2021 at UFC Vegas 30.

UFC Fight Night: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall main card results

Tom Aspinall def. Alexander Volkov via submission (straight armlock) (3:45 of Round 1)

Arnold Allen def. Dan Hooker via TKO (punches) (2:33 of Round 1)

Paddy Pimblett def. Kazula Vargas via submission (rear-naked choke) (3:49 of Round 1)

Gunnar Nelson def. Takashi Sato via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Molly McCann def. Luana Carolina via KO (spinning back elbow) (1:52 of Round 3)

Ilia Topuria def. Jai Herbert via KO (punch) (1:07 of Round 2)

UFC Fight Night: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall preliminary card results

Makwan Amirkhani def. Mike Grundy via technical submission (anaconda choke) (0:57 of Round 1)

Sergei Pavlovich def. Shamil Abdurakhimov via TKO (punches) (4:03 of Round 1)

Paul Craig def. Nikita Krylov via submission (triangle choke) (3:57 of Round 1)

Jack Shore def. Timur Valiev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Elise Reed def. Cory McKenna via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Muhammad Mokaev def. Cody Durden via submission (guillotine choke) (0:58 in Round 1)

