Who won the fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley (18th December 2021)?

Perhaps the biggest fight of Jake Paul's career drew to a close as 'The Problem Child' overcame the challenge presented by Tyron Woodley. With his performance, Jake Paul sent a strong message to all his detractors by proving his worth against a battle-tested veteran in 'The Chosen One'.

Jake Paul, ahead of the fight, promised his fans a knockout and a knockout is what he delivered. Round 6 of the fight saw Paul throw one of the hardest shots of the fight that landed flush on Woodley, sending him sprawling to the mats almost immediately.

With the win over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul improved his unbeaten record to 5-0. What's more, Paul now has knockout wins over every opponent he has ever faced over the course of his fledgling career.

Every minute leading up to the knockout was greeted with boos and jeers due to excessive clinching and a lack of action in the fight. However, Jake Paul lit the fuse to a wild celebration after he coaxed Tyron Woodley with a feint to follow it up with a right hand over the top to knock him out cold.

Here's what Jake Paul had to say about their fight in his post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani:

"[Woodley] is a legend, don't take anything away from his career as a UFC champion. He took this fight on two weeks' notice because Tommy Fury is a bitch. That's a tough guy right there [in Woodley], he's a legend. He tried to catch the punch in front and like a lumberjack, timber," said Jake Paul.

With a decisive victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul will now move on to greater fights. Paul confirmed he is willing to find his way back to the ring soon enough. Although there was no confirmation of a potential fight with Tommy Fury, rest assured Jake Paul will be back with a bang.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley main card results

Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley via knockout (2:12 of Round 6)

Amanda Serrano def. Miriam Gutierrez via unanimous decision (99-90, 99-91, 100-90)

Deron Williams def. Frank Gore via split decision (38-37, 37-38, 40-35)

Liam Paro def. Yomar Alamo via split decision (94-95, 95-94, 96-93)

