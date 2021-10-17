Who won the UFC fight last night (16th October 2021)?

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont may not be the best fight card of the month, but it still produced a couple of noteworthy moments. The event took place on Saturday, October 16, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event saw the women's featherweight debut of Aspen Ladd, who took the fight on short notice to replace an injured Holly Holm. Unfortunately, it appears Ladd's foray into the 145-pound weight class may have been a one-and-done deal as she didn't necessarily look sharp against Norma Dumont.

Dumont utilized her jab to keep Ladd at bay for most of the 25-minute affair. After five rounds, all three judges scored the contest in favor of the Brazilian. Dumont's performance extended her winning streak to three and handed Ladd her second career defeat.

In the co-main event, Andrei Arlovski continued to prove that age really is just a number for him. The 42-year-old former UFC heavyweight champion derailed yet another up-and-comer when he scored a unanimous decision victory over Carlos Felipe. All three judges scored the fight 29-28 for Arlovski, who captured his 32nd career victory.

Speaking of veterans, 38-year-old Jim Miller found success in his second appearance of the year. Against newcomer Erick Gonzalez, the lightweight mainstay snapped a two-fight skid in impressive fashion. After a back-and-forth first round, Miller came out in the second round and landed a thunderous left hand to put his opponent away.

Meanwhile, surging star Manon Fiorot continued to show promise in her third UFC outing, overwhelming Mayra Bueno Silva to earn a unanimous decision nod. The Frenchwoman blitzed Silva with combinations from the opening moment to the closing frame. It was a dominant performance that earned Fiorot her eighth victory in a row.

Finally, the main card opener saw Nate Landwehr scoring a submission win against Ludovit Klein. Known for his heavy hands, 'The Train' displayed another dimension in his game when he took his opponent down and finished him off with an anaconda choke.

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont main card results

Norma Dumont def. Aspen Ladd via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Andrei Arlovski def. Carlos Felipe via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jim Miller def. Erick Gonzalez via KO (0:14 of R2)

Manon Fiorot def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Nate Landwehr def. Ludovit Klein via submission (anaconda choke) (2:22 of R3)

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont preliminary card results

Bruno Silva def. Andrew Sanchez via KO (2:35 of R3)

Danny Roberts def. Ramazan Emeev via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Luana Carolina def. Lupita Godinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Danaa Batgerel def. Brandon Davis via TKO (2:01 of R1)

Ariane Carnelossi def. Istela Nunes via submission (rear naked choke) (2:57 of R3)

Edited by Avinash Tewari