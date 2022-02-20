×
Who won the UFC fight last night (19th February, 2022)?

Jamahal Hill (left) and Johnny Walker (right) share a moment of mutual respect following their UFC Fight Night 201 clash [Image Credit: via @ufc on Instagram]
Dominic Richard
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 20, 2022 09:55 AM IST
Jamahal Hill has won back-to-back UFC fights for the first time in his career as he knocked out fellow light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker in Saturday's main event.

The victory at UFC Fight Night 201 aka UFC Vegas 48 gave Hill the 'Performance of the Night' bonus award. He is also set to crack the top-10 of his division when the new rankings list is released next week.

Meanwhile, Kyle Daukaus claimed a sensational catchweight (195 pounds) win over Jamie Pickett in the final seconds of the co-main event's first round via submission.

Middleweight fighter Kyle Daukaus was initially scheduled to face Julian Marquez inside the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, due to undisclosed reasons, Marquez pulled out and Pickett took up the bout on short notice.

UFC veteran Jim Miller tied Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for the most victories in UFC history with his 23rd triumph on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill. He knocked out Nikolas Motta in the second round.

On the other hand, Parker Porter and Joaquin Buckley claimed decision wins over Alan Baudot and Abdul Razak Alhassan in their heavyweight and middleweight outings, respectively.

UFC Fight Night 201 full card results

Main Card

Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill def. Johnny Walker via first-round KO (punches, 2:55)

Catchweight (195 lbs): Kyle Daukaus def. Jamie Pickett via first-round submission (D'Arce Choke, 4:59)

Heavyweight: Parker Potter def. Alan Baudot via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Lightweight: Jim Miller def. Nikolas Motta via second-round TKO (punches, 1:58)

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Catchweight (148 lbs): David Onama def. Gabriel Benitez via first-round KO (punches, 4:24)

Women's bantamweight: Stephanie Egger def. Jessica-Rose Clark via first-round submission (armbar, 3:44)

Featherweight: Chas Skelly def. Mark Striegl via second-round TKO (knee & punches, 2:01)

Women's strawweight: Gloria de Paul def. Diana Belbita via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Bantamweight: Chad Anheliger def. Jesse Strader via third-round TKO (punches, 3:33)

Featherweight: Jonathan Pearce def. Christian Rodriguez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista def. Jay Perrin via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Edited by David Andrew
