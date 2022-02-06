Who won the UFC fight last night (5th February 2022)?

Sean Strickland extended his winning streak to six wins after a dominant performance against Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Fight Night 200 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Strickland utilized a steady diet of jabs to keep Hermansson at bay. The 30-year-old also showcased tremendous takedown defense to neutralize his opponent's greatest advantage – his grappling. Once the dust settled, two judges scored the contest 49-46 for Strickland, while Sal D’Amato turned in a controversial 47-48 scorecard for Hermansson.

In the co-main event, Nick Maximov remained undefeated after grinding out a split decision win over Punahele Soriano. Maximov, a protege of Nate Diaz, relied on his wrestling to take Soriano to the ground repeatedly, helping him earn the victory on the scorecards.

Meanwhile, welterweight prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov added another highlight to his collection with a remarkable spinning wheel kick knockout of Carlston Harris. The Kazakhstani dropped Harris with under a minute remaining in the first and finished him off with some ground strikes.

In a UFC light heavyweight fight, Brendan Allen returned to the win column after an impressive performance against 'Smil'n' Sam Alvey. Allen, who accepted the fight just four days ago, made the most of his opportunity by choking out Alvey in round two.

On the flipside, Alvey's woes continued as he suffered his seventh defeat in eight fights in the UFC. The cage veteran hasn't won a fight since 2018.

The Ultimate Fighter 29 alums Bryan Battle and Tresean Gore took care of unfinished business in a middleweight showdown. The matchup was originally to take place in the TUF 29 finale but Gore's injury kept him from fighting. In the end, Battle proved he was the rightful winner as he earned the unanimous decision win after three rounds.

The UFC Fight Night 200 main card opener kicked off with a barnburner between featherweights Julian Erosa and Steven Peterson. Erosa ultimately picked up the split decision win after edging his opponent.

UFC Fight Night 200 full card results

Main Card

Sean Strickland def. Jack Hermansson via split decision (49-46, 47-48, 49-46)

Nick Maximov def. Punahele Soriano via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Carlston Harris via first-round KO (4:10)

Brendan Allen def. Sam Alvey via second-round submission (2:10)

Bryan Battle def. Tresean Gore via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

John Castaneda def. Miles Johns via third-round submission (1:38)

Hakeem Dawodu def. Mike Trizano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chidi Njokuani def. Marc-Andre Barriault via first-round KO (0:16)

Alexis Davis def. Julija Stoliarenko via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-27)

Jailton Almeida def. Danilo Marques via first-round TKO (2:57)

Philip Rowe def. Jason Witt via second-round TKO (2:15)

Malcolm Gordon def. Denys Bondar via first-round submission (1:22)

