"Whoever wins, we lose" - Fans react to reports of Amir Khan showing interest in potential 2024 clash with Manny Pacquiao

Former two-time boxing world Champion Amir Khan hopes to fight Manny Pacquiao in early 2024.

Pacquiao is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers in history. He is the only competitor to win 12 boxing world titles in eight weight classes. The 44-year-old retired from the sport in 2021 when he was nominated by a faction of the ruling party in the Philippines for the 2022 presidential elections.

Meanwhile, Amir Khan has also announced retirement from the sport in 2022. He last competed against Kell Brook in a 149 lbs catchweight fight, losing via a sixth-round TKO. While attending the highly anticipated Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight in October, Amir Khan hinted at a potential comeback against Pacquiao.

The talks about the potential fight between the veterans gathered much steam but eventually died out. However, a recent post on IFL TV’s ‘X’ account revealed that Amir Khan is still open to fighting Manny Pacquiao in 2024.

“KHAN STILL OPEN TO FIGHTING PACQUIAO. Amir Khan has revealed that he is still open to fighting Manny Pacquiao in 2024 despite talks quietening down. Who do you think would win that fight?”

See the original post below:

Amir Khan says fight against Manny Pacquiao will be ‘brilliant’

Amir Khan and Manny Pacquiao have both created a lasting legacy in boxing. Although both men have hung up the gloves, Khan feels that the fight against Pacquiao will motivate him to get off the couch and train hard.

While speaking on Daily Mail’s The Hook podcast, Amir Khan said:

"If I fight Manny Pacquiao I think it would be a brilliant fight. He's someone I've always looked up to and trained with him so we know each other quite well."

As of now, there has been no official statement from Pacquiao about the potential clash with Khan. It will be interesting to see how things play out in the months to come.