Few other stars on the ONE Championship roster compare to the charisma and star power that three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin possesses.

'Sladkiy' made history this past March by defeating eternal rival Reinier de Ridder via TKO to add the ONE middleweight MMA world title to his ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world titles.

Following his monumental win over de Ridder, Malykhin has been on the receiving end of callouts from the likes of heavyweight MMA stars 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane, Amir Aliakbari, and most recently Ben Tynan.

The Tynan callout in particular was a scathing criticism of Malykhin, with 'Vanilla Thunder' accusing the Golden Team fighter of holding the heavyweight MMA world title scene hostage in his pursuit of glory.

Malykhin decided that with everyone calling him out to a fight, it was about time to rile up his rivals even more on social media, posting a video of a three-headed hydra on Instagram which featured Tynan, Aliakbari and Kane as the heads with the following caption:

"Whose head will we cut off first?"

Anatoly Malykhin shares his secret technique to defeating Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166

Malykhin lit up the combat sports world by storm when he defeated de Ridder in his dominion of the middleweight MMA division and shared how he did it.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Malykhin stated that it was his emphasis on sneaky knees to the body that eventually wore down de Ridder, forcing him to retire from the fight in round three.

With a whole host of credible challengers going after his heavyweight MMA world title, it would not be a surprise then to see him defend it in his next outing inside the circle.

Poll : Would you be interested to see Ben Tynan challenge Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback