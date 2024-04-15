"Whose pee did you use?" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia leaks unredacted VADA drug test report email on social media

Ryan Garcia took to social media to silence his doubters, revealing a negative Voluntary Anti-doping Association (VADA) test result ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Devin Haney on April 20.

The announcement comes after weeks of controversy surrounding Garcia. At February's pre-fight conference, Haney accused Garcia of performance-enhancing drug use. Garcia's subsequent erratic online behavior only fueled the speculation.

With the fight just five days away, 'KingRy' took to social media in a surprising move. The California boxer shared an email from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) containing his test results for the upcoming fight.

Fans soon flocked to the comments section of the post.

"Who's pee did you use?"

Other chimed in with comments like:

"So Brodie is just losing his mind?"

"Sometimes I feel like it's me and Ryan Garcia against the world"

"Did you fall on your head recently or something"

"Bro deserve to get his phone taken away again"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Ryan Garcia's post

Roy Jones Jr. advises Ryan Garcia to diversify offense for Devin Haney fight

Boxing Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. has offered some strategic advice to Ryan Garcia ahead of his highly anticipated fight against WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney.

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Jones Jr., a former champion himself who was known for his dazzling speed and unorthodox style, emphasized the importance of a varied offensive approach for Garcia.

Jones Jr. stated:

"He's got to use more weapons. He can't just depend on the left hook. Everybody knows about your left hook now. If it's just your left hook, that shouldn't work because, like 'Tank' said, if all you've got is a left hook, you're not going to beat me. And he didn't. Once again, Devin understands that... He should develop a few more weapons so people aren't just looking for the left hook. They don't know where it's coming from."

Check out Jones Jr.'s advice below (02:20):

