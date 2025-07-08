Why was Alberto Puello suspended? A closer look at why the WBA penalized the boxing world champion

Alberto Puello is an undefeated Dominican boxer who's set to face Subriel Matias this weekend in a WBC super lightweight title fight. Puello also held the WBA super lightweight title from 2022 to 2023 before he was stripped of the belt for failing a drug test.

Ad

Puello has an impressive 24-0 professional record and is coming off a split decision victory over Sandor Martin in March. He won the WBC interim super lightweight title after beating Gary Antuanne Russell in June 2024, but was later elevated to full champion after Devin Haney was declared 'WBC World Champion in Recess' later that same month.

Why was Alberto Puello suspended?

During his reign as the WBA super lightweight champion, Alberto Puello was booked for a title defense against Rolando Romero in May 2023. However, that fight never materialized after Puello tested positive for Clomiphene from a sample collected by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) in April 2023.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Soon, a five-member Nevada State Athletic Commission panel voted unanimously to suspend the undefeated boxer for six months and remove him from the WBA rankings. He was also stripped of his super lightweight title.

Puello notably took ownership of the failed drug test and claimed the substance entered his system after consuming a prescribed medication to help increase the chances of impregnating his partner. The Dominican's promoter addressed the matter in an interview with Boxing Scene and said:

Ad

“We already sent the evidence to the proper agencies. We have proof of the doctor visits, the hospital stays, and his wife’s pregnancy."

While Puello wasn't levied any fines, he had to pay $326 in attorney fees. He made his return to the ring with a unanimous decision win over Ector Madera in December 2023.

Puello will now face Subriel Matias this weekend in New York. Matias has a professional record of 22-2 and is coming off a win over Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela earlier this year in March.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.