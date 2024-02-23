Why is Brian Ortega called 'T-City'? Explaining meaning behind the UFC featherweight's nickname

Brian Ortega is among the most well-known featherweight contenders in the UFC. Moreover, he is widely considered among the best jiu-jitsu practitioners in the sport.

'T-City' is a 1st-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, earning seven of his 15 pro victories by submission. Four of those seven submission victories have come via a triangle choke.

Ortega's use of the triangle choke has earned him the nickname 'T-City'. Back in 2016, the UFC featherweight revealed that his nickname was given to him by his jiu-jitsu coach, Rener Gracie, when he was just 15 years old. He said this during an interview with K.O. Artist Sports:

“It comes from Rener Gracie. He gave it to me when I was about 15 years old. Because I was the smallest guy in the academy just a little kid and I would throw my legs up in the air and choke out everyone with a triangle. So one time we went bowling and you know how you put your name on the bowling screen? He put Triangle City and then I just made it smaller to T-City. That’s what it means.”

Brian Ortega on Alexander Volkanovski's loss to Ilia Topuria

Brian Ortega is set to take on Yair Rodriguez this weekend. Ahead of his fight, at media day, the former featherweight title challenger was asked about Alexander Volkanovski's second-round KO loss at the hands of Ilia Topuria.

Ortega proceeded to praise Topuria for his performance. However, he also suggested that Volkanovski did not look like himself inside the octagon.

"Props to Ilia, right? He won, that was an impressive; very impressive devastating KO he got. For Volk, I'm trying to look at it just from both perspectives. Either Topuria's just gameplan was really good, staying calm, moving back, and throwing power punches. Then Volk, I don't know if it was; to me, it didn't seem like it was the same Volk, right? Then seeing him and being in front of him I'm like man, you're moving differently but obviously you adjust for every opponent that he has."

