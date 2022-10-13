Why is Charles Oliveira called 'do Bronx'?

Charles Oliveira's nickname is 'do Bronx', which is based on his upbringing in the Brazilian favelas. The former UFC lightweight champion stated that the nickname was first used in jiu-jtsu tournaments, with the fighter often being referred to as the guy from the Bronx.

Brazilian favelas are often referred to as the Bronx in Portuguese, likely based on the borough in New York City. While speaking to ESPN, Olivera said this about the origin story of his famous nickname:

"Bronx is because it's a favela, right? Periphery, where I come from. Bronx came about pretty much when I went to fight an [amateur] tournament. I got there and there was only a monster guy, experienced, and I was skinny. And they told me to put a nickname, it was just Charles Oliveira. When we went to fight some jiu-jitsu championships, they always said 'look at the guys from the Bronx there, from the favela'. Then I put Bronx."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting "The champion has a name and his name is Charles Oliveira." #UFC274 "The champion has a name and his name is Charles Oliveira." #UFC274 https://t.co/16w3ZHwPo3

Since joining the UFC in 2010, Charles Oliveira has had a legendary journey to the top of the organization. For a long time, the Brazilian was very much just another fighter on the roster, losing bouts often and slowly grinding his way up the ranks.

In 2018, Oliveira's UFC career finally started to click, and 'do Bronx' began a staggering winning streak after beating Clay Guida in 2018. Since beating Guida, the former UFC lightweight champion has remained unbeaten in his last 11 fights in the organization.

UFC @ufc



[ @CharlesDoBronxs | #UFC274 ] The most dangerous finisher in the UFC strikes again The most dangerous finisher in the UFC strikes again 💥[ @CharlesDoBronxs | #UFC274 ] https://t.co/E0EgLi71A2

Who, where and when is Charles Oliveira fighting at UFC 280?

On October 22nd, Charles Oliveira is scheduled to take on Islam Makhachev in the main event at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. The bout has the vacant UFC lightweight title at stake and will be contested over five rounds.

As mentioned, Oliveira hasn't lost a UFC outing since 2017, with Paul Felder finishing the Brazilian in the second round at UFC 218. Makhachev is also in amazing form, remaining unbeaten in his last 10 UFC outings, only losing to Adriano Martins during his professional MMA career.

Martins shocked the world by knocking out the Dagestani fighter in the very first round at UFC 192 in 2015. The 39-year-old Brazilian became the first fighter to beat the Russian, with Makhachev remaining unbeaten since this loss.

Watch the official UFC 280 trailer here:

Poll : 0 votes