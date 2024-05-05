"Why didn't it come out that Tuesday?" - Gervonta Davis raises questions about legitimacy of Ryan Garcia's drug test fail

Gervonta Davis expressed his concerns about Ryan Garcia reportedly failing a drug test following his boxing match against Devin Haney.

The much-awaited bout between Garcia and Haney went down on April 20 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Garcia received a lot of attention for his controversial social media posts and inability to make weight for the fight, weighing 3.2 pounds less than the required weight.

Despite being a huge underdog, Garcia dropped his opponent three times in the 12-round bout. The judges' final scores of 112-112, 114-110, and 115-109 awarded 'KingRy' the win.

However, it appears that Garcia is entangled in yet another issue. Many reports suggest Garcia's surprising victory over Haney was due to a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Ostarine.

Davis is set to defend his WBA lightweight title against Frank Martin on June 15. Following their press conference, Davis was questioned by a reporter about his thoughts on the following matter. He defended Garcia by saying:

''It takes 72 hours for the test to come back right? So why didn't it come out that Tuesday or that week.''

Check out Gervonta Davis' remarks on Ryan Garcia below:

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator found in some supplements but not approved by the FDA.

According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Garcia tested positive for Ostarine in his voluntary anti-doping association (VADA) tests, and the drug was detected in testing conducted the day before and the day of the fight.

Coppinger reported that Garcia has ten days to ask for his B-sample to be looked at. His A-sample also tested positive for 19-norandrosterone, although its existence had not been validated at the time of writing this article.

Unless the B-sample tests negative, which is unusual, the victory might be reversed, overturning the solitary loss on Haney's resume.

Despite winning the fight, Ryan Garcia was unable to win the title because he weighed more than 140 pounds.

Canelo Alvarez discusses Ryan Garcia failing PED test

Boxing megastar and current undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez has shared his thoughts on Ryan Garcia's failed performance-enhancing drug (PED) tests.

When questioned about the issue during a media scrum, the 33-year-old stated that people should refrain from passing judgment too quickly.

He stated:

"You need to wait. You don't need to judge very early, right? You need to wait and see what happened. And then, we can talk about it. Yeah?''

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below:

