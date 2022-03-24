Why was Conor McGregor arrested again?

Conor McGregor has once again ended up on the news for all the wrong reasons. The Irishman is currently preparing for his octagon return later this year after suffering a gruesome leg injury at UFC 264.

Known for his notorious reputation with the law, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion was recently arrested in his home country of Ireland while making his way to the gym. With that being said, readers are eager to know why Conor McGregor was arrested again.

McGregor's dangerous driving habits once again put him in trouble with the law, as he was arrested in Dublin. As reported by the Irish Independent, the UFC star was detained by officers who have temporarily confiscated his Bentley Continental GT which is worth close to $200,000. However, the vehicle was eventually returned to the Irishman.

According to reports, McGregor was charged with dangerous driving, for which the penalty could be as much as 5,000 euros, roughly around $5,500. The former UFC lightweight champion could even face up to six months in prison.

It was also noted by McGregor's spokesman that he passed the drug and alcohol tests which were taken at the station. The spokesman stated:

"Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardaí for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

Conor McGregor recently expressed his desire to fight Kamaru Usman at welterweight upon his return

Conor McGregor believes a fight against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would make sense upon his return. While speaking to The MacLife in a recent interview, the Irishman claimedhadat he has nothing to prove at 155, stating:

“I believe that’s the fight to make. I believe myself and Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute... I’ve already won the 155-pound title. I got myself down to a lightweight frame but I’m big now, I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy... and I feel confident about Usman, [who’s] a jab, hoppy, sloppy orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him. He’s ground and pound isn’t strong."

Watch McGregor's full interview below:

McGregor lost two fights in 2021, with both losses being to arch-rival Dustin Poirier. At UFC 257, McGregor and Poirier faced off in a rematch from 2014 and the duo completed their trilogy at UFC 264.

