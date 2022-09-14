How did Conor McGregor move up in the recent UFC lightweight rankings?

Despite failing to win a UFC bout since 2020, Conor McGregor recently moved up to #11 in the lightweight rankings.

Tony Ferguson suffered a fourth-round submission loss against Nate Diaz in his most recent bout, dropping four places in the rankings as he now sits at #15 in the lightweight division.

Due to 'El Cucuy' dropping in the rankings, the Irishman has automatically moved up one place in the lightweight division.

Ferguson took on Diaz in the welterweight division, but due to being unranked in that weight class, the 37-year-old's lightweight ranking suffered.

Damir Ismagulov also jumped up three places in the 155lbs class. Ismagulov is currently on a 19-fight winning streak and has an incredible 24-1 professional MMA record.

Conor McGregor most recently fought in 2021, but lost twice in the same year against Dustin Poirier. Neither fight went past the second-round, so it was surprising to see the Irishman jump in the rankings. It seems to be based on Tony Ferguson's loss, instead of having anything to do with McGregor's performances.Nate

Nate Diaz's UFC contract ended after his victory against Ferguson, which means McGregor's most recent win against an active UFC opponent came against Jose Aldo back in 2015, who is also rumored to be leaving the organization. McGregor's 2020 win over Donald Cerrone doesn't count as 'Cowboy' has also retired.

Conor McGregor's impressive UFC debut

Despite Conor McGregor struggling to compete at a high-level during his most recent bouts, the Irishman is a former two-weight UFC champion and had an amazing start to his organizational career back in 2013.

McGregor took on Marcus Brimage in his debut bout for the UFC and managed to win in the very first round. When 'Mystic Mac' made his first octagon walk at UFC on FUEL TV 9: Mousasi vs. Latifi, people were doubtful whether the loudmouth Irish youth could back up his bombastic trash talk leading up to the fight.

McGregor's composure as he pieced up Brimage with uppercuts was exemplary.

Conor McGregor remained unbeaten in his first seven UFC outings and won the interim UFC featherweight title against Chad Mendes during the impressive run of form.

