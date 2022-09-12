Why was Conor McGregor's and Johnny Walker's coach kicked out of UFC 279?

Yes, despite coaching Johnny Walker during his impressive first-round submission victory against Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279, John Kavanagh, who famously coaches Conor McGregor, was "kicked out" of the venue alongside Walker after the bout had ended. The Irish coach later said that he was removed from the building due to security reasons.

Kavanagh took to Twitter after the bout and was seemingly frustrated with the treatment of his fighter and the coaching team. Kavanagh and Walker were allegedly not allowed to stay back and watch the fights backstage, nor were they given tickets by the UFC:

"So @ufc just came and kicked us out. No tickets for us and not allowed stay back stage to watch. Pulled out back door, kicked out, no even shoes on."

Coach Kavanagh @John_Kavanagh So @ufc just came and kicked us out. No tickets for us and not allowed stay back stage to watch. Pulled out back door, kicked out, no even shoes on So @ufc just came and kicked us out. No tickets for us and not allowed stay back stage to watch. Pulled out back door, kicked out, no even shoes on 😅 https://t.co/av78OBETZM

Conor McGregor and John Kavanagh have worked together for a very long time and the coach is well known within the MMA world. However, this had no impact on his ability to watch the fights or stay in the building at UFC 279 after his fighter's bouts.

When replying to MMA reporter Andy Stevenson, Kavanagh stated that the team and fighters had been removed from the building due to security reasons, leaving Walker to still be wearing his fight gear in the streets outside of the stadium:

Yes. For security reasons apparently. Open the main card, can't even hang on to watch the last few fights.

Coach Kavanagh @John_Kavanagh @andyste123 @ufc Yes. For security reasons apparently. Open the main card, can't even hang on to watch the last few fights @andyste123 @ufc Yes. For security reasons apparently. Open the main card, can't even hang on to watch the last few fights 😅

What did Conor McGregor say about Khamzat Chimaev missing weight at UFC 279?

Conor McGregor is not one to keep his opinions quiet and the Irishman was once again vocal ahead of UFC 279. This time, Khamzat Chimaev was the fighter under scrutiny, with the Irishman criticizing Chimaev for missing weight ahead of the pay-per-view event.

McGregor believes that the Sweden-based fighter should have been removed from the fight card and also didn't agree with the UFC reorganizing the card in order to keep the event alive. He took to Twitter to share his thoughts:

My opinion they should have pulled khamzat from the card entirely. Reconfiguring bouts, and with a more favorable bout for the failed cutter, will only make many others in the game follow suit. The smirks on the scale where enough for me. Pull from the card and starve. McG UFC.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA My opinion they should have pulled khamzat from the card entirely. Reconfiguring bouts, and with a more favorable bout for the failed cutter, will only make many others in the game follow suit. The smirks on the scale where enough for me. Pull from the card and starve. McG UFC. My opinion they should have pulled khamzat from the card entirely. Reconfiguring bouts, and with a more favorable bout for the failed cutter, will only make many others in the game follow suit. The smirks on the scale where enough for me. Pull from the card and starve. McG UFC.

Chimaev managed to win his rearranged bout easily, submitting Kevin Holland in the very first round. Conor McGregor also believes that Holland was an easier opponent than Diaz, who won his bout in the main event against Tony Ferguson after a thrilling four rounds.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev defeat Kevin Holland at UFC 279 here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew