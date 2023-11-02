Why did Derrick Lewis go to jail? The UFC heavyweight's criminal record

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis has had quite some troubles with the law. This past week, Lewis was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving. As reported, he was allegedly driving 136 mph in a 50 mph zone in a red Lamborghini.

Lewis was released from police custody on the same day after he paid a $100 "personal recognizance" bond. Moreover, he has been handed a court date for next month, as revealed by MMA journalist Marc Raimondi. The UFC heavyweight will present himself in court on December 27 and could be given a 30-day prison sentence and a $200 fine if convicted.

"The next court date for Derrick Lewis is Dec. 27 following his reckless driving arrest. The maximum sentence if convicted is 30 days in jail and a $200 fine. But most of these cases result in the defendant just going to a driver’s safety course, per the Harris County DA’s office."

Expand Tweet

In the past, Derrick Lewis was arrested just weeks after he graduated from high school at the age of 19. Lewis was placed on probation for aggravated assault for two years. However, he ended up violating his parole, and as a result, he was handed a five-year prison sentence, of which he served three and a half years.

Derrick Lewis speaks about his fight against Jailton Almeida

Derrick Lewis is set to headline this weekend's UFC Fight Night card in Sao Paulo, Brazil in a highly anticipated bout against Jailton Almeida. Going into the fight, Lewis has emerged as a massive underdog. However, he is filled with confidence and believes that he can get the job done on Saturday night.

While speaking at the press conference for the fight, Lewis spoke about being a well-rounded MMA fighter and claimed that he has to come up with a unique approach to beat Almeida. He said:

"You know, I've just been training everywhere. Wrestling, striking, jiu-jitsu, wherever. So, I'm prepared wherever the fight goes. I know he is a black belt in jiu-jitsu. I'm a purple belt, so, I believe I'm the baddest purple belt in Texas, so it's gonna be good competition for me. I think our skills matchup pretty well, especially on the ground. I think I can get a leg lock on him, in the first round."

Check out Lewis' comments below:

Expand Tweet