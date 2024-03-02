Why was Devin Haney arrested last year? Know more about the boxer's run-in with the law in Los Angeles 

Former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney faced arrest last year when he was in Los Angeles.

Haney was arrested in the early hours of July 13, 2023, after he was stopped by the police for a routine traffic stop. The car's driver informed police of a firearm under his seat, a semi-automatic handgun.

Since the gun was not claimed by anyone, Haney, who was seated in the backseat, was arrested as the car was registered in his name. Haney was later released after being detained for a few hours on payment of a $35,000 bail.

Haney's father and trainer, Bil Haney, spoke to ESPN and issued a brief statement addressing the arrest and reassuring the press that it was a misunderstanding. He told ESPN:

"It's a misunderstanding that will be solved when Devin goes to court. It's unfortunate that he was arrested with his armed licensed security, and I'm confident things are going to be worked out." [h/t ESPN]

The court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 3, 2023. Upon his appearance in court, Haney was informed that the Los Angeles district attorney's office would not proceed with the prosecution and dropped the case due to insufficient evidence.

The arrest took place right after Haney's notable win over Vasiliy Lomachenko, where he defended his undisputed lightweight championship and extended his unbeaten record to 30 fights.

Ryan Garcia discusses leaked Gervonta Davis vs. Devin Haney sparring clip

Former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia is set to take on Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight championship on April 20, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Ahead of his fight, Garcia leaked an infamous clip of Haney sparring with WBA lightweight champ Gervonta Davis. In the clip, 'Tank' is seen dominating Haney and constantly beating down upon him against the ropes.

Garcia further discussed the tape in a subsequent post on X and seemed to defend Haney for being younger and underdeveloped compared to Davis. He wrote:

"There’s more to that tape, I’m really interested in the whole video. Plus In my opinion. Devin was 16-17 and tank was already developed and becoming a man. I actually think Devin figured out a way to walk out with that money under dog house rules."

