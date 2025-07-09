Why was Dina Thorslund's fight against Shurretta Metcalf canceled? Exploring the reason behind the Danish boxer's withdrawal

Dina Thorslund is among the most well-known Danish boxers today and has held the WBC, WBO, and The Ring bantamweight titles. She's also held the WBO female super bantamweight title. Thorslund has an impressive 23-0 professional record and last defeated Terumi Nuki via unanimous decision last October.

While Thorslund was booked to face Shurretta Metcalf in an IBF bantamweight title unification fight this weekend, the Danish boxer was forced to withdraw due to a surprising but heartwarming reason.

Why was Dina Thorslund's fight against Shurretta Metcalf canceled?

Dina Thorslund was scheduled to face Shurretta Metcalf on Most Valuable Promotions' highly anticipated all-female fight card headlined by the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy bout this weekend.

Unfortunately for fans, Thorslund was forced to withdraw from the bout and vacate her titles after a "joyous" medical development last month. The Danish boxing superstar recently found out that she was pregnant with her second child and chose not to go through with the bout.

In an official statement issued to ESPN, Thorslund addressed her withdrawal and revealed the reason behind it, writing:

"Life can be such a roller coaster, especially as a female boxer. I was really looking forward to this fight, the biggest moment of my career. Recently, I found out I was pregnant, a curve I hadn't expected, but a joyous one. Even though the decision was easy, the athlete in me is sad, as I so wanted to stand in that ring and make history. But I'll be back."

She continued:

"The fire that MVP has lit in me only burns even stronger, and when I do step back in the ring, there will be another little person that I can fight for and be a role model for. I plan to show my child that nothing is impossible if you work hard enough for it." [H/t: ESPN]

