Why does Floyd Mayweather consider his former manager Al Haymon as his second father?

Floyd Mayweather and Al Haymon are two names in the world of boxing that paired up to achieve overall greatness. While Floyd Mayweather obviously handled the greatness inside the ring, his relationship with Al Haymon helped him stay above the rest outside the ring as well. Floyd Mayweather considers Al Haymon to be extremely close, to the point where he calls Haymon his second father.

Yes, in a strictly metaphorical sense, Floyd Mayweather has referred to Al Haymon as his father. This implies he has learned a great deal about the business world from Al Haymon. In an interview with TMZ in 2018, Floyd Mayweather said -

"What I have been working on is communicating with Al Haymon. Me and Al Haymon have been communicating. We’ve been talking and trying to come up with the best solution for all the fighters that are under our umbrella. So Pacquiao is now under our umbrella. The Mayweather and Haymon umbrella. I like to say that we’re one. That me and Al Haymon are one. He’s been like a father to me as far as in the business world. I have two fathers. One who taught me the fight game and one who taught me business on the outside."

The quote came after Manny Pacquiao signed on the dotted line to become part of Al Haymon's stable of fighters. As is visible from what Floyd Mayweather said, he potentially had a huge sway in the decision regarding Manny's next fight at that time. Certainly enough, Manny Pacquiao fought Adrien Broner in January 2019, which is exactly the fight that 'Money' had said would be right for 'Pacman'.

"I think the best fight for Pacquiao; I told Al Haymon; that the best fight for Pacquiao is probably the Adrien Broner fight."

Manny Pacquiao joins forces with Al Haymon as Floyd Mayweather rematch gathers momentum

When did Floyd Mayweather and Al Haymon join forces?

Floyd Mayweather appeared in another interview in July 2020 with Champside where he was asked about Al Haymon. In the interview, Mayweather revealed that Al Haymon used to be a rap promoter and would secure the biggest deals from all around the world.

However, due to the clandestine nature with which Al Haymon carries his media presence, very little was was or even is known about him. Owing to this fact, Floyd Mayweather revealed that he had nicknamed Al Haymon 'The Original Ghost'.

Al Haymon shifted away from the music industry and further into the fight business in late 2000, and the connection between him and Floyd Mayweather would become stronger as the years went on.

In 2007, Floyd Mayweather was able to enlist as a free-agent after negotiations with his earlier company, Bob Arum's Top Rank. Thereafter, he was solely under the advice of Al Haymon.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER ON AL HAYMON: "HE HAS BEEN A FATHER FIGURE...I'VE LEARNED SO MUCH FROM AL"