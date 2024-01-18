Why is Floyd Mayweather being sued? All about 2022 incident that has allegedly landed 'Money' in trouble

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s legal issues continue to follow him six years after the end of his professional boxing career.

In his most recent court battle, Mayweather was named the primary defendant in a recently received complaint at the Los Angeles Superior Court. Mayweather's brand, The Money Team, LLC, was the party being sued for alleged 'assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, general negligence and negligent hiring training and supervision,' per the Los Angeles Times.

The plaintiff, Eduardo Andres Torrez Martinez, claimed that a bodyguard employed by Mayweather physically attacked him outside of a Yard House bar located at L.A. Live.

In the supposed incident, the plaintiff saw Mayweather outside of the restaurant and, in a moment of awe, took out his phone to record. Martinez was then shoved down by the bodyguard, which he claims was a direct command from the 46-year-old boxer. The bodyguard then asserted his dominance to retrieve the plaintiff's phone, which he claims caused 'further injuries and damages.'

According to the Los Angeles Times report, the Los Angeles Police Department has a record of a reported assault on the specified date and location. Still, no official report was taken, and it cannot be confirmed to be the same case.

Despite the lawsuit officially being filed on Jan. 15, the plaintiff's case notes that the incident occurred on Feb. 10, 2022. It is not stated why he waited two years to press charges.

How is Floyd Mayweather responding to his recent lawsuit?

Though it has just been days since the complaint was filed against Floyd Mayweather for a supposed incident in 2022, the former champion has already denied the allegations and claims his innocence.

Mayweather has not yet publicly provided his side of the story, though 'Money' appears likely to plead non-guilty should the case make it to court. He does not seem content with a settlement either, though the process has only just begun.

The lawsuit marks the second incident of 2022 leading to a legal matter for the undefeated fighter. Mayweather was one of several celebrities named as defendants in a crypto scam lawsuit for a service they promoted. However, that case was dismissed early on.

Mayweather has not made any public statement on his current legal situation.