Why is Gervonta Davis called ‘Tank’? Exploring the origins of the WBA lightweight champion’s nickname 

Gervonta Davis is considered by many to be one of the most talented boxers competing today. He is the current WBA lightweight champion, a title he has held since 2023. The 30-year-old has also won multiple belts in different weight classes, including the IBF super featherweight, the WBA super featherweight and the WBA super lightweight titles.

Davis last stepped into the squared circle in June 2024, following a brief stint in jail. He plead guilty to leaving the scene of a car crash he had caused that resulted in a number of people being treated at hospital. The boxing star was sentenced to house arrest, however, he soon violated the terms and was forced to serve the remainder of his sentence in jail, totalling 44 days.

Upon his boxing return against Frank Martin, 'Tank' lived up to his nickname and showed no signs of ring rust. He dominated the fight, finishing Martin with an eighth-round knockout.

On that note, let's take a look at the reason why the boxing star is known around the world as 'Tank'.

Why is Gervonta Davis called ‘Tank’?

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S, Gervonta Davis showed from an early age that he was destined for a career in boxing. At just five years old, he started training at the Upton Boxing Center under the tutelage of Calvin Ford, where he showed his coach and the rest of the team he was destined for the top of the sport.

By 2012, a year before turning professional, Davis had been on an absolute tear on the amateur circuit. It is reported he won a staggering 206 fights before going pro, which includes a number of championship wins.

Between 2006-2012, Davis won the National Golden Glove Championship, three National Silver Glove Championships, two junior Olympic gold medals, two Police Athletic League titles and two Ringside World Championships.

Gervonta Davis shared a photograph of his younger self on Instagram:

It was during his dominance at an amateur level that Gervonta Davis was soon handed the nickname 'Tank' by his coach Calvin Ford and the rest of their team. Per Mayweather Promotions, Ford had first given him the nickname when he was younger due to the size of his head, which at the time was too big for his body.

Whilst Gervona Davis had hoped to lose the nickname by the time he grew up, he found the name had stuck due to his evolution as a fighter. 'Tank' no longer represented a boy with a sligthty larger head. Instead, it had become the perfect metaphor for his fighting style, a dangerous power puncher with a seemingly impenetrable defense.

