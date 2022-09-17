Why is Henry Cejudo called 'Triple C'?

Henry Cejudo is one of the greatest combat sports athletes to ever live. Famously known as 'Triple C', Cejudo has tick marked every box for that nickname to be justified.

Still, many wonder why Henry Cejudo calls himself 'Triple C'. The reason behind it lies within his glorious career in combat sports.

An extremely accomplished athlete, Cejudo calls himself 'Triple C' becasuse of him being a two-divsion champion in the UFC, along with being an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling.

Cejudo's journey towards combat sports greatness began at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Wrestling in the 55kg category, Henry Cejudo won gold, which also made him the youngest American wrestler to win Olympic gold at 21.

However, this record was later broken by Kyle Snyder, who won an Olympic gold at the age of 20.

The success he received in wrestling helped Henry Cejudo transition to MMA. Making a name for himself in the sport, Cejudo challenged Demetrious Johnson for the 125-pound title at UFC 197. While he lost the bout to Johnson, 'Triple C' experienced success in their rematch at UFC 227.

In a tough fight for both, Cejudo defeated Demetrious Johnson via split decision at UFC 227. The victory made Cejudo the first Olympic gold medalist to win a UFC title, and it also ended a 13-fight win streak for Johnson.

After defending his title against TJ Dillashaw, Cejudo challenged Marlon Moraes for the vacant 135-pound title. Cejudo, who was in great form, continued his winning streak as he beat Moraes via TKO and became the fourth fighter to hold championships simultaneously in two divisions.

Henry Cejudo wants to fight Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight championship

Since defending his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz, Cejudo retired from the sport of MMA. However, 'Triple C' is now looking to change his retirement status as he eyes a bout against 145-pound UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Despite Cejudo wanting to move up, the UFC seems to prefer having him at 135. 'Triple C' entered the USADA testing pool in April 2022, and will be eligible for a return to the octagon in October 2022.

Speaking about the possibility of fighting Volkanovski, Cejudo said:

"That's the only reason why I'm even going down to 135 pounds. These dudes are not on my level - none of those dudes are at my level. And they all know it. So if I have to go down to 135 pounds [and win back] my belt to challenge Alexander Volkanovski, that's what I have to do." (H/T ESPN)

Watch Cejudo talking about his plans for return to UFC and facing Volkanovski:

If Cejudo faces Volkanovski and defeats him, 'Triple C' will indeed cement his legacy further. Winning the 145-pound UFC title will make Cejudo the first fighter in UFC history to win titles in three different weight classes.

