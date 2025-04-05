"Why is Henry Cejudo dressed like a Baked Potato?" - UFC insider shares hilarious "advise" reacting to clip of 'Triple C' explaining heroic act

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo is one of the funniest personalities in the MMA world. Cejudo recently did a heroic act by saving his neighbor from some teens who crashed their car into his house. UFC insider and former title challenger Chael Sonnen dropped a hilarious comment on Cejudo's dressing sense.
Cejudo is a UFC legend, who made his UFC debut in 2014 and has fought 15 times in the octagon since winning 10 of those fights. He is also an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling. According to a post on X, Cejudo's neighbor had his house smashed into by a car driven by reckless teenagers. Cejudo's neighbor was punched by the teens and that's when 'Triple C' got into action. The post read:
"WOW! UFC Legend Henry Cejudo turned into Batman to save his neighbor after a group of reckless teens smashed their car into the neighbor's home and tried to get away. Cejudo stepped in and apprehended the thugs MMA-style. They all tried to get out of the car... once they got out, I told them 'you guys ain't going nowhere,' Wayne [the homeowner] tried to stop them... and he ends up [punching] my neighbor, and that's when I had to step in... ended up dropping him, lifting him, dropping him, slapped him around a little bit. Thank God for @HenryCejudo, that could've been really tragic."
Sonnen replied to the post and dropped a hilarious comment:
"EAGLES -Why is Henry Cejudo dressed like a Baked Potato? Advise, Uncle Chael"
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:
Henry Cejudo predicts Diego Lopes to beat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314
Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo gave his prediction on the upcoming title clash between former champion Alexander Volkanovski and contender Diego Lopes. The top-ranked featherweight will clash on April 12 at UFC 314. Giving his thoughts on the fight while speaking with The Schmo, he said:
“I personally think Diego Lopes is going to beat him. I really do. But if Volkanovski does get it done, yeah he gets it done… It’s not Ilia Topuria that he’s going to beat... He has done some amazing things at 145 pounds, but he’s also gone through three losses. Two out of three were knockouts.”
Cejudo added:
“I think his pressure, I think he brings it early. Volkanovski will eventually give you distance. You can only run for so long. Where Diego Lopes is dangerous is in the first round, and also he’s really good on bottom. If Volkanovski does take him to the ground, this dude’s submission game is underrated, bro.”
Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (4:30):