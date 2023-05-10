Why is Jake Paul boxing Nate Diaz instead of Tommy Fury? 'The Problem Child' reveals why

Ahead of Jake Paul next fight, the YouTuber has explained why he's fighting Nate Diaz.

'The Problem Child' has been out of the ring since February, when he faced Tommy Fury. 'TNT' had been scheduled to face Paul on two prior occasions, but withdrew from both outings. However, he made the most of their clash earlier this year.

In the ESPN pay-per-view main event, the British star earned a split-decision victory. Fury used his superior boxing skills and jab to control the contest, save for an eighth-round flash knockdown. However, he was able to crawl off the canvas to earn the win.

Following the defeat, Jake Paul stated that he planned to activate a rematch clause to face Tommy Fury again. Reports emerged that the bout was being eyed for July, but was quickly dropped. Paul is now slated to face Nate Diaz in August, in a high-profile DAZN main event.

At the press conference for Paul's return against Diaz, 'The Problem Child' revealed why he chose this matchup:

“Tommy had a big head after the win so he wants all this money and stuff like that, which is fine, but he needs to be realistic because he’s not the pay-per-view draw. If Tommy went and fought this weekend nobody would really be watching. Nate Diaz was there ready, willing and able and is a way, way, way bigger pay-per-view draw than Tommy Fury so from a business perspective it makes a lot more sense."

See his comments in the video below:

Jake Paul next fight: 'The Problem Child' makes prediction

Jake Paul's next fight against Nate Diaz won't last long.

Well, that's according to 'The Problem Child'. At the press conference yesterday, the YouTuber-turned-boxer previewed his return. There, he made a prediction for his next fight.

There, Paul predicted that he would score a knockout victory over the former UFC title challenger. In the process, he also took a shot at Conor McGregor. 'The Notorious' has fought Diaz on two occasions and predicted his old rival would win.

However, the former UFC double-champion was unable to knock out Nate Diaz. Jake Paul doesn't plan on letting the same happen in August, stating:

“I like that, I like people that doubt me. I’m going to do what Conor couldn’t do, quite literally, and put a wrench in all of these plans here. I know Nate wanted to get out of the UFC, come make a bunch of money, fight me, win, then go back and probably fight Conor in the UFC... I’m going to stop all that.”

