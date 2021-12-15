Why is Jake Paul fighting Tyron Woodley again?

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul are days away from their rematch inside the squared circle. Tommy Fury was initially slated to fight the YouTuber-turned-boxer on December 18. However, a broken rib and a bacterial chest infection forced him to withdraw on late notice.

Tommy Fury's medically mandated absence left the Showtime pay-per-view event in a cloud of uncertainty. Saving the day was none other than 'The Problem Child's former foe, Tyron Woodley.

Paul and Woodley previously fought in August this year. After going the full eight rounds, the 24-year-old was awarded a split decision victory, much to the anger of the former UFC welterweight champion, who demanded an immediate rematch.

While it didn't appear he was going to get one, the failed attempt to move Paul onto a professional boxer has seen him journey back to an old rivalry.

In the aftermath of Fury's withdrawal, Jake Paul made an appearance on The MMA Hour and suggested that Tyson Fury may have caused the injury to 'TNT' in one of their training sessions. 'The Gypsy King' was seen hammering his younger half-brother's mid-section with a medicine ball in November.

“I have seen the footage and who knows. It is very possible that could break a rib for sure. Even when I do that drill we are a little bit careful and take precautions because you hear stories about fighters getting injured while trying to work on their abs with that exact drill. Who knows what really happened, but all of it seems shady."

Catch Jake Paul's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Tommy Fury is looking to reschedule his fight against Jake Paul

Tommy Fury released a statement on social media after his withdrawal was revealed. He admitted that although he was forced to pull out of the fight, he was still looking to lock horns with the YouTuber-turned-boxer down the line.

"A message to clear things up. I am asking for a reschedule date, I’m not backing away from this fight. Thank you to the people that support me on this journey…. the whole world wants to see this fight and I’m hopeful that we can make it happen in the new year."

Also Read Article Continues below

With Tommy Fury out of the picture, Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul are set to run it back this weekend. The action is set to unfold at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Edited by Harvey Leonard