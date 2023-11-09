Why did Jamahal Hill vacate the belt? 'Sweet Dreams' details injury and treatment under surgeon who cured Conor McGregor and Aaron Rodgers 

Jamahal Hill vacated the light heavyweight championship earlier this year due to a nasty foot injury and hasn't been able to compete since. However, it seems 'Sweet Dreams' is well on his way back to full recovery and recently opened up about his injury and treatment under famed orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache.

Hill defeated Glover Teixeira via unanimous decision at UFC 283 to win the vacant light heavyweight title just a few months after Jiri Prochazka vacated the title due to suffering a horrid shoulder injury. Unfortunately, Hill suffered a similar fate and was forced to give up the 205-pound strap just months after winning it.

Jamahal Hill suffered a nasty Achilles tendon tear during a casual game of pickup basketball in July. The injury required the American to undergo surgery, with world-renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache performing the procedure.

Dr. ElAttrache is widely considered among the world's best orthopedic surgeons and has previously treated world-class fighters like Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, and Francis Ngannou.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Jamahal Hill opened up about his injury and said:

"I had tendinosis in the tendon where it was damaged over a long period of time, and that damage ultimately led to the tear... Looking at hopefully six months from the surgery [to return]. Not bad, I plan on making my return in the second quarter of the year... Recovery process has been good. It’s been a lot quicker than I thought it would be." [h/t mmafighting.com]

Jiri Prochazka fires back at Jamahal Hill for his disparaging comments ahead of UFC 295

Jiri Prochazka is set to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 295 this weekend for the vacant light heavyweight title. As Prochazka gears up to reclaim the championship he once held, Jamahal Hill has been letting everyone know that he's the rightful owner of the 205-pound strap.

Over the past few weeks, Hill has fired shots at Prochazka on social media, claiming that his title win over Glover Teixeira was better than Prochazka's. Interestingly, Hill is expected to face the winner of Prochazka vs. Pereira on his eventual return and has been guaranteed a title shot.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Jiri Prochazka addressed Jamahal Hill taking shots at him and said:

"It was not nice. The guys like to talk. But please, be honest with yourself with this talking about others... I know that Jamal spoke about me, many bad things, many good things, doesn’t matter to me... I will just show that I am the best in the division." [h/t mmafighting.com]

