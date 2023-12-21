Why was Jermell Charlo arrested? Wife Chyane Westbrook filed for divorce ahead of boxer's arrest for alleged assault 

Jermell Charlo recently found himself in some serious legal trouble. Boxing's unified light middleweight champion was arrested last weekend in Texas and charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to a family member, as per the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

According to court records, the 33-year-old Texan was released after his bond was posted on Monday. The next day, his wife, Chyane Westbrook, filed for a temporary restraining order along with a divorce from the pugilist. However, the identity of the alleged victim of the assault was not made public.

Expand Tweet

A recent report by ESPN revealed that Jermell Charlo was also arrested and charged with felony domestic violence in May 2018. 'Iron Man' was acquitted of his charges after a jury found him innocent.

Charlo is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Canelo Alvarez in September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Houston native notably moved up two weight classes to face the Mexican superstar and challenge for his IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles.

'Iron Man' was stripped of his WBO light middleweight title as soon as he entered the ring opposite Alvarez. While he has since given up his IBF light middleweight title, Charlo still has the WBA and WBC 154-pound straps.

Expand Tweet

Has Jermell Charlo been arrested before? A look at the Texan's previous charges

Last weekend wasn't the first time Jermell Charlo was arrested for alleged violent crimes. As mentioned, the Charlo twin was previously arrested in May 2018 in Dallas and charged with one felony count of domestic violence.

The charges were related to Charlo allegedly attempting to choke his former girlfriend, Jazmyne Olison, during a dispute between them on May 17. 'Iron Man' was preparing for his title defense against Austin Trout at Derrick James' gym in Dallas at the time.

As reported by Boxing Scene, Charlo allegedly squeezed Olison’s neck, forced her against a fence, and pulled her hair. After being booked into the Dallas County Jail on May 18, he was released on a $20,000 bail. His former partner also filed a civil order of protection against the boxing champion. A year later, 'Iron Man' was found innocent by a jury.

In March 2022, there was an arrest warrant issued against Charlo after he threatened to end an individual's life. As per TMZ Sports, the charge was registered as a terroristic threat, and the victim was allegedly a 21-year-old cousin of the Charlo twins.

Expand Tweet