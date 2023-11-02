Why did Jiri Prochazka vacate the title? Revisiting the "worst shoulder injury" ever in the UFC

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is set to take on Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 295.

After winning the title in June 2022 against Glover Teixeira, Prochazka was forced to withdraw from his first title defense in a rematch against the Brazilian because of a serious shoulder injury and subsequently chose to vacate the title.

Speaking of the same, UFC CEO Dana White once revealed how the shoulder injury suffered by Jiri Prochazka was labeled as the "worst shoulder injury" ever in the history of the UFC. During an appearance on Paddy Pimblett's podcast Chattin' Pony, White stated in December 2022:

"That night when it all went down and we had our doctor look at him, the doctor literally said, 'In all the years at the UFC, this is the worst shoulder injury we've ever seen.' It's pretty nasty. Him being the savage that he is, he still wanted to fight.

"He said, 'I can do this.' No, you can't fight, you can't fight kid. He tore it good. [His shoulder] popped out and he had some guys there at the gym [trying to put it back in], and they ripped the s**t out of it."

Catch Dana White's comments in the video below (starting at the 1:55 mark):

Jamahal Hill speaks about Jiri Prochazka's best chance at winning against Alex Pereira

While speaking to Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith during an appearance on the Believe You Me podcast, Jamahal Hill spoke about the upcoming UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

While detailing 'Denisa's' best chance of winning the fight, Hill stated:

"I think physically, Jiri will be the more physical, more physically strong fighter. I think Jiri has more MMA experience. I think if he can use his unorthodox-ness to, instead of trying to strike, to actually get in and mix and be rounded around in mixed martial arts, clinch him up, beat him up in the clinch, drag him to the ground, I think that’d more so be his best way, making it an all-round mixed martial arts fight."

Catch Hill's comments below (47:36 mark):

It is worth noting that Jamahal Hill was forced to vacate his UFC light heavyweight championship after tearing his Achilles tendon during a pickup basketball game at International Fight Week in July. That said, it will be interesting to see if Hill can come back and reclaim the title.