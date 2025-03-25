Why Joe Rogan will not go to Canada? Exploring the reason behind the commentator skipping UFC 315

Joe Rogan won't be attending the UFC 315 event that is set to go down on May 10 in Montreal, Canada. The event will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, while the co-main event features Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot in a women's flyweight title fight.

While the commentary team for the event hasn't been officially announced, Rogan made it clear that he won't be attending the pay-per-view event during a recent episode of his podcast.

Why Joe Rogan will not go to Canada?

Joe Rogan is easily among the most well-known personalities in mixed martial arts and has cemented himself as one of the most prominent voices in popular media today. While Rogan made it clear that he mostly avoids carrying out his UFC commentator duties when the pay-per-view events are outside North America, he's explicitly avoiding going to Canada for UFC 315 this time.

It's no secret that Rogan isn't a fan of the current Canadian administration and has voiced his dismay at their policies on his podcast several times. He's also stated that he won't step foot in the country unless there's a change in governance while maintaining that he still loves the Canadian people.

During a recent episode of the JRE Fight Companion on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, with Gordan Ryan, Brendan Schaub, and Eddie Bravo, the famous comedian explained why he wouldn't be at the UFC 315 event. and said:

"I don't go to Canada anymore... I'd rather go to Russia." [H/t: Fox News]

Rogan later reiterated that while he didn't like the current Canadian administration, he had a lot of love for the people of The Great White North.

Watch the full episode below:

While Rogan was vocally critical of former Canadian leader Justin Trudeau, he's notably clarified that he's not a fan of his successor, Mark Carney, either.

The UFC commentator critiqued Carney's election process in an episode of the JRE podcast with Michael Kosta (JRE #2290), further driving home the point that he won't step inside Canada for the foreseeable future. He said:

"They have a new guy who is just as bad... 150 people voted, and now they have a new Government."

