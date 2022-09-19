Why has Jose Aldo left the UFC?

After losing to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2, Jose Aldo has decided to walk away from MMA. The Brazilian apparently wants to pursue other combat sports. Aldo's management team negotiated the end of his UFC contract despite the 36-year-old having one fight left in the organization.

'Junior' was on a great run of form in the UFC before facing Dvalishvili at UFC 278 last month. Aldo had won his last three fights in a row, beating the likes of Rob Font, Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera. However, the 36-year-old hinted at retirement after his latest loss, telling his opponent that it was his last professional bout at UFC 278.

Jose Aldo is now a free agent, but it's currently unknown whether the 36-year-old will continue to compete in combat sports. The Brazilian achieved great things while competing under the UFC banner, fighting the biggest names in the sport and winning the first ever UFC featherweight championship.

Aldo's most recent title shot came just two years ago when he took on Petr Yan at UFC 251. Aldo was hoping to secure the vacant UFC bantamweight belt, but lost via stoppage in the fifth and final round.

How much did Jose Aldo earn at UFC 278?

In his final UFC bout, Jose Aldo reportedly took home $400,000 after facing Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 last month. Despite Dvalishvili winning the bout, Aldo took home considerably more than his opponent, with the Georgian making just $198,000.

In the main event, Leon Edwards not only took home the UFC welterweight belt, but also pocketed $350,000 for his devastating KO victory. The former champion, Kamaru Usman, made $500,000 despite losing the title against the Englishman.

The Brazilian was no stranger to large paydays during his UFC career. Aldo earned a hefty $400,000 even after famously losing to Conor McGregor at UFC 194.

Aldo's wife recently gave birth, so the Brazilian's next career move is seemingly in the background for now. However, Aldo is rumored to have boxing aspirations, so perhaps the 36-year-old is keen to cash-in on the current boxing scene with the likes of Jake Paul and KSI offering pro-fighters large amounts of money to fight them.

