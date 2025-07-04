Why was Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrested by ICE? Boxing star set to be deported just days after fighting Jake Paul

Days after trading punches with Jake Paul in a professional boxing fight, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was taken into ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) custody and is potentially facing deportation. But why was Chavez Jr. arrested by ICE?

The former WBC middleweight champion was arrested in Los Angeles for overstaying his visa and lying on a green card application. Chavez Jr. had re-entered the US in January despite being flagged by Homeland Security as a public safety threat.

Check out the video of ICE arresting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.:

That decision is now under scrutiny, as officials revealed his alleged links to the Sinaloa Cartel and an active arrest warrant in Mexico for arms trafficking and organized crime.

Chavez Jr. fought Jake Paul on June 29 in Anaheim, California, and just five days later, he was picked up outside his Studio City home in Los Angeles. His immigration troubles stem from a tourist visa that expired in February 2024 and a failed permanent residency attempt filed under marriage to Frida Munoz, who has ties to the Guzman family.

Mexican authorities had been building a case for over a year, issuing an arrest warrant in March 2023 for “Julio C," (reportedly Chavez Jr.), tied to organized crime and arms trafficking. On Thursday, they officially began the process to extradite him, and according to an anonymous U.S. federal agent:

"I think that the U.S. government, in this case, [Donald] Trump, is up to something." [H/t: ESPN]

Chavez’s criminal record includes a DUI and recent charges involving illegal weapons. His drug addiction battles have long plagued a career shadowed by his father’s legacy. Now, with ICE pursuing expedited deportation, the boxer faces a fresh wave of trouble.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s attorney and family push back against ICE arrest

As Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. awaits potential deportation, his legal team and family have come to his defense. His attorney, Michael Goldstein, criticized the arrest, claiming it unfairly targets a high-profile figure to stoke public fear.

According to a report by ESPN, Goldstein said that his client had been following legal proceedings tied to prior gun charges and was cooperating with authorities. He said:

"The current allegations are outrageous and simply another headline to terrorize the community."

Meanwhile, the Chavez family publicly expressed support, describing the situation as exaggerated and deeply painful. The statement read:

"We have full confidence in his innocence. We firmly believe that the proper course is to allow the competent authorities to carry out their work without external pressure or speculation."

